comscore Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup: Report
News

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup: Report

News

The company showcased a working prototype of a foldable smartphone a couple of months back on video. We don't know much about the prototype but a recently spotted patent has shared more information about the smartphone.

  • Published: August 15, 2019 1:26 PM IST
Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Patent

Image credit: 91Mobiles

We already know that the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is working on a foldable smartphone. The company showcased a working prototype of a foldable smartphone a couple of months back in some videos. Xiaomi did not reveal any information about the foldable smartphone including the possible specifications or even the design. However, it looks like a recently spotted patent has shared more information about the anticipated smartphone. We are not sure if the company will actually launch the foldable device depicted in the patent. In the meantime, let’s closely inspect the details.

Xiaomi foldable smartphone patent details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the patent was spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) database. The listing showcased the design of the smartphone from all angles giving us a comprehensive idea about what to expect. The first thing to note here is that the smartphone will come with a triple fold design. Xiaomi also showcases two large hinges to accommodate the folds. The two folds on the sides go outward increasing the effective screen size of the smartphone in an unfolded state.

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

Also Read

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

It looks like Xiaomi has also added two smaller screens on the outside of the two folds. These screens will allow users to use the smartphone in a folded state. The patent also showcased a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone in a vertical layout. The report noted that we can’t see a front camera sensor in the patent designs. It is unclear if the company will add a pop-up or an under-display camera sensor. It is also possible that the company may depend on the rear-camera setup for selfies.

The patent listing also revealed that Xiaomi initially filed the patent on March 1, 2019, and got the registration on March 25. The patent was then published on August 8, 2019. This patent design is set to expire on March 1, 2024.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 15, 2019 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
News
Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in India

News

Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Huawei mapping service in the works

News

Huawei mapping service in the works

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup

Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in India

Huawei mapping service in the works

Xiaomi partners CUPA to offer pet adoption in Bengaluru

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides update brings new font

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup

News

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India
Xiaomi partners CUPA to offer pet adoption in Bengaluru

News

Xiaomi partners CUPA to offer pet adoption in Bengaluru
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update
Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

News

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Fitness band के बिना आपकी हेल्थ का फ्री में ध्यान रखेंगी ये 5 ऐप्स

Xiaomi Remdi Note 7S और Note 7 Pro को मिली नई अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होंगे दोनों स्मार्टफोन

भारत के 73वें Independence Day 2019 पर Google का शानदार Doodle

4 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है TCL का 43-इंच Full HD LED Android TV, यहां से खरीदे

Huami Amazfit GTR भारत में OLED panel और 24 दिनों के बैटरी बैकअप के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
News
Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in India

News

Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Independence Day in India
Huawei mapping service in the works

News

Huawei mapping service in the works
Xiaomi partners CUPA to offer pet adoption in Bengaluru

News

Xiaomi partners CUPA to offer pet adoption in Bengaluru
Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides update brings new font

News

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides update brings new font