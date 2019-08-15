Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup

We already know that the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is working on a foldable smartphone. The company showcased a working prototype of a foldable smartphone a couple of months back in some videos. Xiaomi did not reveal any information about the foldable smartphone including the possible specifications or even the design. However, it looks like a recently spotted patent has shared more information about the anticipated smartphone. We are not sure if the company will actually launch the foldable device depicted in the patent. In the meantime, let’s closely inspect the details.

Xiaomi foldable smartphone patent details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the patent was spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) database. The listing showcased the design of the smartphone from all angles giving us a comprehensive idea about what to expect. The first thing to note here is that the smartphone will come with a triple fold design. Xiaomi also showcases two large hinges to accommodate the folds. The two folds on the sides go outward increasing the effective screen size of the smartphone in an unfolded state.

It looks like Xiaomi has also added two smaller screens on the outside of the two folds. These screens will allow users to use the smartphone in a folded state. The patent also showcased a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone in a vertical layout. The report noted that we can’t see a front camera sensor in the patent designs. It is unclear if the company will add a pop-up or an under-display camera sensor. It is also possible that the company may depend on the rear-camera setup for selfies.

The patent listing also revealed that Xiaomi initially filed the patent on March 1, 2019, and got the registration on March 25. The patent was then published on August 8, 2019. This patent design is set to expire on March 1, 2024.