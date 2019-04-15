Xiaomi Game Turbo is now a standalone system app on Poco F1

Xiaomi has just integrated its Game Turbo feature in the operating system of the Pocc F1. This means that Game Turbo app will come as a dedicated system app with future Xiaomi Poco F1 devices out of the box. This new change comes along with the latest MIUI beta version for the Poco F1. The new update also changes the internal user interface of the app to match the rest of the UI in the Poco F1.

According to a report by FoneArena, the system-included Game Turbo app now comes with yellow accent colors that match the POCO theme on Poco F1 devices. In line with the UI, Xiaomi has also changed the color of the logo of “Game Turbo” from the initial Blue to Yellow. Apart from the new colors in the UI, the rest of the functionality remains the same. This means that users will be able to see all the games that have Game Turbo enabled on the home page of the “Game Turbo” app. Users can add and remove games from the list depending on their choice.

The Games will be presented as “cards” on the homepage of the app and users can flick between different games and tap on any card to launch the corresponding game. The customizations will allow users to change the card view into a list view so that they can see more games on a single screen at any given time.

Users can also perform a number of actions such as controlling Wi-Fi, Mobile Data, Auto Brightness, DND, clearing memory, taking a screenshot of the screen, and trigger screen recording, open apps including File Manager and WhatsApp as a floating window, and more. Xiaomi also revealed that the “Settings” section of the “Game Turbo” app has also been changed completely to be in line with the rest of the interface. The system “Game Turbo” app is likely to roll out to all Poco F1 devices in the market in the upcoming stable update.