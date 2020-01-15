comscore Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since launch
Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

Xiaomi's manufacturing partners contribute over 30,000 employees of which more than 95 percent are women, followed by authorized service center engineers, repair factory engineers and customer care executives.

  Published: January 15, 2020 5:14 PM IST
Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

Image credit: Manu Kumar Jain/Twitter

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that it has generated employment for over 50,000 individuals in India. This has been built over the last five years since 2014 – and comprising of partners from manufacturing, after sales, offline sales, logistics and corporate employees.

“In 2014, when we began our journey – it was a one person team where Manu did everything. As we scaled up – we hired and trained talent, and worked closely with our partners to build a strong ecosystem of people to work for Xiaomi. Today, we are so proud of the fact that over 50,000 people’s lives have been touched because they work with Xiaomi directly or indirectly,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Xiaomi’s manufacturing partners contribute over 30,000 employees of which more than 95 percent are women, followed by authorized service center engineers, repair factory engineers and customer care executives. The third biggest contribution comes from offline stores support followed by logistics partner support who dedicatedly work for Xiaomi. Xiaomi India employs 1000+ people across its corporate HQ in Bengaluru and over five regional offices.

The Chinese company has seen phenomenal growth in India in last 5 years. After achieving various milestones in online segment in India, the company yesterday claimed that it surpassed a record one million sales milestone in offline market for one single day on January 10. Xiaomi’s press statement noted that its offline sales grew by 70 percent YoY (year-on-year) and over 50 percent MoM (month-on-month) during this festive season. The offline TV business especially grew by over 400 percent YoY.

Xiaomi currently has offline presence across 2500+ Mi Stores, 75+ Mi Home and 20+ Mi Studios. Not just that, the company also has over 7000 Mi Preferred Partner stores in various cities across India. The Chinese company has completed 5 years already. It opened first brand exclusive retail store ‘Mi Home’ on May 10, 2017 and did a record-breaking Rs 5 crore in revenue within 12 hours of sales.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 15, 2020 5:14 PM IST

