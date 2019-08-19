Xiaomi gets certification for two new smartphones in China

Xiaomi has received certification for two new smartphones in China. The two new devices have been certified by Chinese 3C. These devices could be part of Xiaomi‘s upcoming Redmi 8 series. The smartphones with model numbers M1906G7E and M1906G7T have certified by China’s Compulsory Certificate mark. The certification for these devices reveal that they come with an 18W charger. The charger is also certified with model number MDY-10-EC. The second line of the certification site shows another device with two model numbers being certified.

The device with M1908C3IE and M1908C3IC have also been certified by Chinese 3C. It comes with charger model number MDY-09-EK, which supports 10W charging. It could be a different memory configuration and could be the lowest end devices. These devices seem to have been approved on August 14 and August 15, suggesting it could be the upcoming Redmi 8 series. It would be too early to speculate whether these devices are the Redmi Note 8 or some other model.

To recall, Xiaomi has also certification for an alleged device powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC in China. MediaTek has also confirmed that Xiaomi will be the first to launch smartphones with Helio G90 platform. We might see more details emerge about these Xiaomi smartphones with model number M1906G7E and M1906G7T in the coming days. For the time being, it is confirmed that Xiaomi is working on the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 smartphones.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi Redmi 8A has appeared in the form of live photos, revealing design and key features. The Redmi Note 8 is expected to be Xiaomi’s first smartphone with Samsung’s 64-megapixel GW1 sensor. It will take on Realme‘s upcoming smartphone with the 64-megapixel sensor. These devices are tipped to launch during the fourth quarter of this year.