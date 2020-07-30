Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, has filed two patent infringement actions in India against Xiaomi. One complaint involves infringement of five of InterDigital’s cellular 3G and 4G Indian patents, while the second complaint involves infringement of three of InterDigital’s H.265/HEVC Indian patents. Also Read - Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

InterDigital says that the claims were filed after years of negotiations. The company made clear that it was willing to resolve the terms of a FRAND license with Xiaomi through binding arbitration, but it didn’t happen. Now, the claims has been filed by InterDigital in the Delhi High Court. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked

“Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies – like Xiaomi – to enter the market and have success despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities. Advanced research drives key wireless and video standards, and fair licenses with companies that make use of those technologies enable companies like InterDigital to reinvest in still more research, benefiting all users and the industry at large. We’re hopeful that this record of research and licensing success, coupled with this claim in the Delhi High Court, will result in a fair license, and that Xiaomi will join Samsung, Apple, Huawei and many others as customers of InterDigital,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing and specifications

In the proceedings, InterDigital is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for Xiaomi’s infringement of the asserted patents. The company is further seeking, among other remedies, injunctive relief to prevent further infringement of the litigated patents in India, unless Xiaomi elects to take a license on terms determined to be FRAND by the court, said InterDigital.

Xiaomi is yet to respond to the reports in media. We will publish their official statement whenever the company makes it public.