Xiaomi Global Vp Manu Kumar Jain Fails To Respond To Ed Summon Report

Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain misses ED summon, requests for time to join investigation: Report

ED gathered that Xiaomi had not complied with the regulatory mandate for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises

Manu Kumar Jain

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Vice President

Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain was unable to respond to the summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jain, who was Xiaomi India head, asked the ED for more time to join the investigation on the company’s operations. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: A decent mid-ranger, but there's a catch

A report by ANI quoted sources who claimed that Jain expressed his unavailability to appear before the ED for the investigation and asked for more time. The report suggests that the ED will issue fresh summons to Jain for joining the investigation. Also Read - Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report

After the report surfaced about ED’s summon, Xiaomi’s spokesperson said that the company abides by all the Indian laws and was also “fully compliant with all the regulations.” Also Read - Mi Fan Festival to end tonight: Best deals on Redmi 9A Sport, Mi 11X Pro, Redmi Note 11 and more

Manu Kumar Jain has been summoned for a case related to a violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). ED is investigating this case referred by Income Tax Department.

The report claimed that ED is investigating the case of whether the company has violated FEMA, as suspected by the Income Tax Department. Some ED sources claimed that Xiaomi has made remittances in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of its group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than a thousand crore rupees.

The remittances may not be appropriate according to the findings of ED. During the investigation, ED gathered that Xiaomi had not complied with the regulatory mandate for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. Such lapse makes them liable for action.

Income Tax Dept Searches in December

Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and some other Chinese companies were subject to searches by the Income Tax Department in the month of December. The searches were conducted on various premises related to these companies spread across different parts of the country including, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi NCR.

  Published Date: April 13, 2022 9:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 13, 2022 10:33 PM IST

