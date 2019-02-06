comscore
Xiaomi granted patent for 'dual punch-hole' display design

The patent listing details twenty-four different design variations.

  • Published: February 6, 2019 10:44 AM IST
xiaomi-dual-punch-hole-patent

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

There’s no denying the fact that 2019 is going to be the year of ‘hole-punch’ displays. It all started when Samsung showcased its ‘Infinity-O’ design last year, later launching the Galaxy A8s with the display technology. And even though Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 series smartphones are all but confirmed to use the same display technology, Huawei’s Nova 4 and Honor’s View20 are already there. Now, it seems Xiaomi is all set to hop on the bandwagon as well.

As noted by LetsGoDigital, a listing on the website of World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) revealed that Xiaomi was recently granted patent for a ‘dual punch-hole’ display design. This essentially means that the company’s future smartphones could have dual-lens front-facing camera systems embedded under the display.

Now, even though this seems like a design similar to what Samsung’s soon-to-be-launched Galaxy S10+ is expected to come with, there’s a difference. Samsung’s approach involves a single, pill-shaped cutout in the display under which two lenses of the front-facing camera system can be placed. On the contrary, the patent granted to Xiaomi involves two separate circular cutouts in the display panel. As noted by GSMArena, the second hole could either be used for another front-facing lens, or hardware such as proximity sensor and notification LED.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

The patent listing reportedly details 24 different designs. These include both holes at one corner of the display, one hole each at the left and right corners, and even pill-shaped holes at both corners. While all of this does seem exciting, there’s no fixed time-frame as to when Xiaomi will launch smartphones having these display design(s).

