Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations
Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

The Chinese company, after a long beta testing, eventually started rolling out the stable Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Y2 at the starting of this month. The selfie-centric Redmi Y2 was launched last year with Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 4:55 PM IST
Xiaomi has reportedly withdrawn Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Y2 devices in India. Earlier this month, the company has started rollout, but now according to a Gadgets360 report, Xiaomi has temporarily paused the update rollout to further devices. The company said to have confirmed that the update would restart soon once optimizations are made. No exact detail about the halt is shared.

The Chinese company, after a long beta testing, eventually started rolling out the stable Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Y2 at the starting of this month. The selfie-centric Redmi Y2 was launched last year with Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The latest Android Pie update came with MIUI 10.3.3, and weighed 1.4GB in size. As is the norm, Xiaomi has started the roll out in phased manner.

Besides Android Pie, the update also brought in the ability to lock Google Contacts. It also fixed an issue wherein contacts weren’t getting deleted from the SIM card. There was also a fix for an issue that didn’t show the handsfree call duration in Game Turbo. Lastly, Mi Cloud syncing across multiple devices was improved.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India, features, specifications

The Redmi Y2 launched in India was essentially a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi S2. Prices for the smartphone in India started at Rs 9,999, and went up to Rs 12,999 for the top model. It is currently available for less online, but has since been succeeded by the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. You can check out the features and specifications of both these smartphones in the table below.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
OS Android Oreo
Display 5.99-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,080mAh

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 4:55 PM IST

