Xiaomi has launched a ton of IoT-based products in China, and a bunch of them in India too. However, not all the IoT-based devices from Xiaomi are locally manufactured in India. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed that it has plans to manufacture more IoT products in India, but once the market is ready. The brand recently unveiled its IoT-enabled product called Xiaomi Robot Vacuum to help lessen daily household chores.

The Chinese smartphone maker says that once the Indian market is large enough for consuming such products, it will start manufacturing more IoT products in India. Currently, only Xiaomi Mi TVs, smartphones, and power banks are locally produced in India. Xiaomi also sells products like smart bulbs, air purifiers, water purifiers, and smart bands in India.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

“Our TVs, smartphones, and power banks are locally produced in India. We have 35,000 employees working at our five factories. Similarly, we will start manufacturing our IoT products in India once we are ready and the market is also ready for the same,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, told IANS.

“We are looking forward to launch more and more IoT products in India. Our aim is to make things simple for customers and for this, we unveiled ‘Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P’. The main idea behind launching the product during coronavirus pandemic was to encourage social distancing,” said Reddy. Xiaomi is currently selling its Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. But, the original price of this Robot Vacuum Cleaner is Rs 24,999.

“The way people supported this product, we are confident that it will do well in the India market. We are extending the crowdfunding price of Rs 17,999 for all customers (especially in red zones) till June. Post that, it will be available for pre-order with early bird discounts at a price of Rs 19,999 from June 16 to July 15 and at a price of Rs 21,999 from July 16 to August 15,” informed Reddy.

– With inputs from IANS