comscore Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has confirmed that it has plans to manufacture more IoT products in India, but once the market is ready.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 3:57 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr-2

Xiaomi has launched a ton of IoT-based products in China, and a bunch of them in India too. However, not all the IoT-based devices from Xiaomi are locally manufactured in India. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed that it has plans to manufacture more IoT products in India, but once the market is ready. The brand recently unveiled its IoT-enabled product called Xiaomi Robot Vacuum to help lessen daily household chores.

The Chinese smartphone maker says that once the Indian market is large enough for consuming such products, it will start manufacturing more IoT products in India. Currently, only Xiaomi Mi TVs, smartphones, and power banks are locally produced in India. Xiaomi also sells products like smart bulbs, air purifiers, water purifiers, and smart bands in India.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

“Our TVs, smartphones, and power banks are locally produced in India. We have 35,000 employees working at our five factories. Similarly, we will start manufacturing our IoT products in India once we are ready and the market is also ready for the same,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, told IANS.

“We are looking forward to launch more and more IoT products in India. Our aim is to make things simple for customers and for this, we unveiled ‘Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P’. The main idea behind launching the product during coronavirus pandemic was to encourage social distancing,” said Reddy. Xiaomi is currently selling its Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. But, the original price of this Robot Vacuum Cleaner is Rs 24,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order offer with wireless powerbank ends soon

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order offer with wireless powerbank ends soon

“The way people supported this product, we are confident that it will do well in the India market. We are extending the crowdfunding price of Rs 17,999 for all customers (especially in red zones) till June. Post that, it will be available for pre-order with early bird discounts at a price of Rs 19,999 from June 16 to July 15 and at a price of Rs 21,999 from July 16 to August 15,” informed Reddy.

With inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2020 3:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
News
Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
Google Pixel 5 sans motion sense could launch in India

News

Google Pixel 5 sans motion sense could launch in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order bundle offer ends in 24 hours

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order bundle offer ends in 24 hours

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company

News

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

News

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

Google Pixel 5 sans motion sense could launch in India

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order bundle offer ends in 24 hours

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order bundle offer ends in 24 hours
Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

News

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Xiaomi Mi TWS Earphones 2 Rs 3,999 discount offer ends today: All you need to know

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TWS Earphones 2 Rs 3,999 discount offer ends today: All you need to know
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

News

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P40 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरों और 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 21 मई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme C2 और Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन महंगे हुए, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Mi TWS EarPhones 2 को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Airtel का नया एनुअल रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
News
Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
Google Pixel 5 sans motion sense could launch in India

News

Google Pixel 5 sans motion sense could launch in India
Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company

News

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company
Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

News

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM