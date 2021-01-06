has announced a price hike of up to Rs 3,000 in India for its , Mi TV 4X and Mi TV Horizon Edition series. The new prices are now reflecting on the company’s official website, other online retail sites and offline stores throughout the country. This is the second price hike that Xiaomi has introduced for its TVs recently. During the first hike, it increased the prices of select models including the and the regular Mi TV 4A. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones ranking on AnTuTu now (December 2020)

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch variant has seen an increase of Rs 1,000, from to Rs 13,999 to Rs 14,999. Whereas, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch variant has seen an increase of Rs 1,500, from Rs 14,499 to Rs 15,999. Also Read - Xiaomi had plans to ditch in-box charger back in 2015, says company CEO

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch model is currently available at Rs 25,999, up from its earlier price of Rs 23,499. the normal 4A 43-inch variant now costs Rs 24,999 up from Rs 22,499. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, laddered-down Mi 11 variant leaked: Expected price, features and more

Mi TV 4X 43-inch is now available at Rs 28,999 (previously Rs 25,999), the 50-inch variant is available at Rs 34,999 (previously Rs 31,999) and the 55-inch variant is available at Rs 39,999 (previously Rs 36,999).

This price increase was expected from a number of TV manufacturers. According to a PTI report, last month a number of TV manufacturers including , and announced that the prices of their TVs would be hiked by 10 percent starting January. This is because of a rise in the cost of key raw materials including copper, aluminium and steel, including a rise in the ocean and air freight charges. Also the shortage of TV panel supplies has also driven up the prices.

In other news, Xiaomi recently announced that it had shipped over five million units of its Mi TV to the Indian market in over two years. And is now planning to expand the lineup even more with introduction of more premium models, starting with the .