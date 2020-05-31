comscore Xiaomi hikes prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in India |
Xiaomi hikes prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in India

This is the latest set of price hike issued by Xiaomi on these devices in the past few months.

  • Published: May 31, 2020 2:52 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi India has once again hiked the prices of Redmi 8A Dual , Redmi 8, and Redmi Note 8. This is the third time in a month that Xiaomi has increased the prices of these smartphones in India. And just like the last time, Xiaomi has increased the prices of these smartphones by up to Rs 500 across all three models. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

The company hasn’t given reasons for the latest price changes. The new prices come into effect for online and offline buyers. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out; Here is how to download

The model with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage of Xiaomi ‘s budget smartphone Redmi 8A Dual was available in the market for Rs 7,299. After the latest price hike of Rs 200, the entry-level phone now costs Rs 7,499. While the 3GB + 32GB model of the Redmi 8A Dual smartphone has increased to Rs 7,999. The Redmi 8A Dual is a compact entry-level smartphone with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. At the heart runs a Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone features a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera at the back. Also Read - Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

Xiaomi phones cost more

Same changes are visible with the Redmi 8 series as well. The 4GB + 64GB model was retailing at Rs 9,299 till now. With the latest price hike, the phone will cost you Rs 9,499.

And finally, you have the Redmi Note 8 series, which gets price hike of Rs 2,000. The price of the 4GB+64GB model has jumped from Rs 11,499 to Rs 11,999 in the country. And similarly, the 6GB+128GB variant is now priced at Rs 14,499 which is a Rs 1,500 price increase from Rs 13,999 for the device.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. the Redmi Note 8 offers quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. There is also a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.The Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

