Xiaomi is primarily known for its smartphones but its ecosystem of devices continue to surprise. The Chinese company has been consistently adding new products to its YouPin crowdfunding platform. It has around 451 products available on the platform and its newest could be the most interesting yet. Xiaomi has added HL Towel Disinfection Dryer to its growing list of crowdfunding products. This is part of Xiaomi’s product portfolio aimed at smart home lifestyle and it follows the sleek and minimal design language.

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer: Price and Features

Alongside the HL Towel Disinfection Dryer, Xiaomi has also added an enhanced smart doorbell to the portfolio. The HL Towel Disinfection Dryer is now available for purchase on YouPin crowdfunding platform at RMB 299 (around Rs 3,050). At the time of writing, the product had achieved 715 percent of funding goal. The product has been supported by 7154 people and has raised RMB 21,39,046 so far. The crowdfunding for this product will last for 12 days and the actual shipping is expected to commence from January 9, 2020.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

As the name implies, the HL Towel Disinfection Dryer is meant to keep your towel disinfected and dry after use. The device can be placed in your bathroom and it doesn’t require a lot of sunlight. It will keep towels dry in a timely manner and it reduces the chances of the towel becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. It also comes with a UV sterilization and disinfection function, which prevents the growth of virus and bacteria.

The dryer uses DC brush-less motor tech to reduce noise levels and offers high efficiency with energy savings. There is also a touchscreen display panel on the right edge of the device that displays current temperature. The device can be mounted on the wall using the 3M VHB tape at the back. The twin blade fan inside the Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer can supply air at 86-degree and covers wider area. The dryer automatically turns off when it detects human body within 2.5 meters. It also automatically shuts down when the temperature gets too high.