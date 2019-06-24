comscore Xiaomi India 5 week celebration: Redmi K20 launch imminent | BGR India
  Xiaomi India 5th anniversary: Manu Jain teases 5 surprise announcements in coming weeks
Xiaomi India 5th anniversary: Manu Jain teases 5 surprise announcements in coming weeks

Xiaomi is planning to celebrate its fifth anniversary in India in a big way. It plans on making five big announcements in the five weeks leading up to the anniversary.

  Published: June 24, 2019 1:08 PM IST
Xiaomi will complete five years in India next month. The company’s MD Manu Kumar Jain shared this news on Twitter. Jain also posted a video, teasing five surprise announcements in the coming weeks. The video suggested that Xiaomi India will have five product related announcements each week, including offers, product launch and more.

Xiaomi India tweeted “Mi fans! We are turning 5 and we can’t KEEP CALM. Gear up for a month full of surprises, offers, & announcements. Let’s get the celebrations started! #MiTurns5.”

The Chinese company started its journey in India with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 3 smartphone. The device made its debut back in July 2014. Xiaomi is currently gearing up to launch its latest Redmi K20 series in India next month. The Redmi K20 series was initially launched in China.

The Redmi K20 and the Pro version offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Moreover, the handsets feature a pop-up selfie camera. There is also a 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor. Internally, the Redmi K20 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC, while the standard version is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC. On the front, the handsets pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The smartphones also bear triple cameras on the rear side. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide angle lens.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Furthermore, the company has been teasing the launch of an electric trimmer (or shaver), which could be another announcement. Xiaomi might also announce a bunch of tempting offers on its different range of devices. The Mi Band 4, which is a fitness tracker from Xiaomi, was recently launched in China. If rumors are to believed, this device could also be launched in India next month.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20-megapixel 20-megapixel
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

