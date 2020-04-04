Xiaomi India announces Redmi Creator Academy

Xiaomi India sub-brand Redmi has just announced the launch of its YouTube video masterclass called “Redmi Creator Academy”. The company revealed that this masterclass is aimed at making “constructive use” of the national lock-down period. Redmi also revealed that the “inaugural season” of the Redmi Creator Academy will kick off from April 6. This online skill academy will go on for five days to conclude on April 10. The company revealed more details regarding the master class in a dedicate post in the India sub-forum of the Mi Community. Let’s check out the details for the upcoming event.

Xiaomi India shares details about Redmi Creator Academy

According to the forum post, Redmi has also teamed up with multiple content creators across multiple categories to formulate these classes. These classes will likely help budding content creators to “upgrade” their skills during the lockdown. Xiaomi will release these classes on the Redmi India YouTube channel for free. The first season of the Redmi Creator Academy will focus on “How to become a YouTuber?” Xiaomi has also asked interested readers to head to the YouTube channel to subscribe and turn on the notifications. This will ensure that interested content creators don’t miss out on any of the classes.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Redmi India also plans to grow its “Redmi Creator Academy” into a comprehensive platform for new creators across multiple fields. The company has teamed up with 10 speakers and moderators across multiple fields to focus on five different topics. Talking about the topics, the Academy will focus on creative writing on Monday, and the legal aspects of YouTube on Tuesday. Wednesday is reserved for “Production Workflow”, with Thursday fixed for “Publishing & SEO Best Practices”. The academy will focus on “Social Media Marketing” on Friday.

The list of speakers includes Sandeep Sarma from RevAtlas, Megha Vishwanath from CNBC TV 18, and Bharat Nagpal from iGyaan. It also features Ruhez Amrelia from Techno Ruhez, Ershad Kalebullah from Mr. Phone, Harshitha Thammaiah, Sandeep Kumar Raju, Shree Das, Sumit Sonal, and Sivakumar Ramamoorthy from Xiaomi India. Ankit Vengurlekar will also moderate the classes spread over the week.