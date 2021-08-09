Xiaomi India announces to gift Mi 11 Ultra to all medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Xiaomi has announced that it will be gifting all Indian athletes who have won a medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 with its flagship Mi 11 Ultra smartphone. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain announced this news via Twitter. Also Read - Redmi 10 full specs sheet and design leak ahead of likely August India launch

During the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian participants performed very well, making the nation win a total of seven medals, which is currently its highest ever surpassing the six medals in the 2012 Olympics. The performance was led by Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won India’s first-ever Gold in athletics in the history of the Olympic Games.

To recall, India has won a total of 10 gold medals at the Olympics to date, with the men’s hockey team claiming eight of them. Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra are the only ones to win the medal for the country as individuals.

Apart from Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia were the other athletes to win medals at the international multi-sport event.

Mi 11X for the Indian hockey team players

Jain also confirmed that every individual of the Indian men’s hockey team will be getting the Mi 11X smartphone, as they won a Bronze medal at the games.

Aside from Xiaomi, the Indian government along with various state governments has also announced prizes for the athletes that did well in the Summer Olympics Tokyo 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the company’s flagship smartphone priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Mi 11X is the budget offering in the Mi 11 series available in India priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.