comscore Xiaomi India gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi India Gets Relief As Karnataka High Court Stays Eds Seizure Of Rs 5550 Crore
News

Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore

News

ED claimed that the remittances happened in the name of Royalties and that the instructions for these operations came from the Chinese parent group

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India has received some clemency from Karnataka High Court in the ongoing investigation under which ED seized over Rs 5,500 crore worth of assets from the company. The court has put a stay on the freeze. Xiaomi India will be able to use the funds on the condition that it is used just for day-to-day activities. The next hearing will happen on May 12. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Last week, ED seized Rs 5,551 crore worth of deposits from the company. The ED cited illegal remittances made by the company in the month of February this year. According to the allegations of the ED, Xiaomi had started operations in India from 2014 and it started remitting money from the year 2015. Also Read - Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain misses ED summon, requests for time to join investigation: Report

The ED claimed that the Chinese company had remitted foreign currency worth Rs 5551.27 crore to three foreign-based entities which also includes from Xiaomi group entity in the guise of Royalty. ED further claimed that the remittances happened in the name of Royalties and that the instructions for these operations came from the Chinese parent group. ED stated that the other two companies, which were US-based, were receiving the remitted amount which was ultimately benefiting Xiaomi. Also Read - Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report

In response to the allegations, Xiaomi released a statement saying, “We have studied the order from government authorities carefully. We believe our royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful. These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products. It is a legitimate commercial arrangement for Xiaomi India to make such royalty payments. However, we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings.”

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 9:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore
News
Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore
Oppo K10 review: Big phone that falls short against competition

Photo Gallery

Oppo K10 review: Big phone that falls short against competition

Honda City eHEV Hybrid in pics: All you need to know about the half-EV

Photo Gallery

Honda City eHEV Hybrid in pics: All you need to know about the half-EV

PM Modi says, semiconductors consumption in India to cross $80 billion by 2026

News

PM Modi says, semiconductors consumption in India to cross $80 billion by 2026

Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform

News

Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore

PM Modi says, semiconductors consumption in India to cross $80 billion by 2026

Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform

2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India at Rs 3.35 lakh: Check features

Facebook to discontinue Nearby Friends, other location tracking features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

How to delete Facebook Search History: कोई नहीं देख पाएगा आपकी सर्च हिस्ट्री, इस तरह करें डिलीट

Motorola Edge 30: भारत में जल्द आएगा दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें लॉन्च डेट

Free Fire MAX आईडी को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से ऐसे करें अटैच, और पाएं एक शानदार रिवॉर्ड

2022 Mahindra Scorpio का पहला ऑफिशियल टीजर हुआ जारी, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC 2022) का तीसरा राउंड हुआ शुरू, यहां जानें आज के मैचों का शेड्यूल और पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999