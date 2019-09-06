Xiaomi India has sold 100 million smartphones in the country

Xiaomi India has just announced a piece of significant news for its smartphone business. According to the announcement, the company has just crossed the 100 million mark when it comes to total devices sold. The company revealed that it took just five years to reach this landmark starting from Q3 2014. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it crossed this landmark in July 2019. This makes Xiaomi “one of the fastest brands” to cross this landmark. The company also revealed some additional information regarding its sales figures.

Xiaomi India 100 million smartphones sold milestone

The company also revealed that its Redmi A and Redmi Note series devices “have been two of the most popular”. Xiaomi stated that both these devices have contributed “significantly” in the 100 million smartphones sold milestone. This information comes weeks after Xiaomi revealed that it has held the “leading smartphone brand” spot for eight consecutive quarters. As noted in a previous report, the company held about 28.3 percent market share in Q2, 2019. Xiaomi also revealed that its Redmi 6A and Note 7 Pro devices were “top two best-selling smartphones” in Q2 2019.

Manu Kumar Jain, the Vice President for Xiaomi and Managing Director for Xiaomi India also issued a statement. Jain added, “It’s indeed a joyous occasion for us at Xiaomi India. It’s a testament to the love we have received from millions of Mi Fans since our inception. There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved.”

Jain went on to state, “ I am extremely thankful to our 100 million smartphone users and we promise to keep working hard on delivering impeccable user experience across product, after sales and retail verticals. We believe this is just the beginning of a brand new chapter, and we will continue to bring in more categories and products with best specs, highest quality at honest pricing for all our Mi Fans.” The company also shared a short video celebrating the milestone on its Youtube channel.