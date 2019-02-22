Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

Xiaomi and Samsung are considered to be staunch rivals in the Indian smartphone market. This is because both the companies have been fighting for the top spot in India for about a year. A competition where Xiaomi dethroned Samsung, the worlds’ largest smartphone company in just about four years after entering the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker and electronics maker has taken the Indian smartphone industry by storm catching Samsung off guard and wiping some smartphone makers off the map.

This is surprising considering that Xiaomi has not even launched its entire product portfolio in India. Despite the demand, the company has been rather cautious to expand its operation in the country. The company is working on multiple fronts to support and sustain its growth including investments in manufacturing smartphone components and assembly in India while expanding its offline distribution system. The company already has offline exclusive stores called Mi Homes, but it is likely that the company wants to ensure that its exclusive offline stores are up there and taking the fight to its rivals.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Managing Director for Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain was spotted in an exclusive Samsung Store in South Delhi, GadgetsNow reports. It is unclear why Jain visited the Samsung store, but it is possible that he was following the classic “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” strategy. As noted in the report, the store employees and distributors spotted Jain in the store and captured him as he inspected the store.

The report also stated that the news about his visit to the store quickly spread on social media and WhatsApp. According to the report, the visit comes at a curious time where Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28, 2019, and Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy A lineup on February 27 and Galaxy M30 smartphone on February 28. The Galaxy M and upcoming Galaxy A series are a response by Samsung to the thread that Xiaomi poses along with an attempt to regain the top spot in the country.