Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

In partnership with Cashify, Xiaomi has launched a new feature, called Mi Recycle in the MIUI security app. The newly launched feature is aimed at helping Xiaomi users check the health of their smartphone, and repair or recycle it. The Mi recycle feature is powered by Cashify and it helps Xiaomi smartphone users to sell their smartphones hassle-free.

Additionally, the estimate of your existing smartphone will be based on the physical condition, hardware quality and market price. One can head to check the Mi Exchange program on the Mi.com website. Users can avail the program using the Mi security app or via Xiaomi‘s official online site. When you open the Mi security app and scroll down, you will witness a diagnose option. You just need to tap on that option and a hardware test will get initiated on the device. After that, you can select the city and follow the instructions for further tests to get the best exchange value.

Furthermore, if you are interested in availing the program via the official company website, then you just have to select the device you are willing to exchange. After selecting your device, the site will offer you the best exchange value basis device condition and the current market price. After you accept the offered exchange value price, your Mi account will get a coupon, instantly. Then you need to place an order for the device, you are willing to purchase. Don’t forget to use the exchange value coupon during checkout.

