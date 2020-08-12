Xiaomi India has just launched the latest version of its in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12 in the market. The company COO, Muralikrishnan B shared the details regarding the new upgrade including the visual refresh, and new features. Xiaomi highlighted the key features coming with MIUI 12 on its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 5G. The company has already shared most of these features at the global launch for MIUI 12 back in May. Recapping the features, the primary thing that everyone will notice is the design refresh on the new version. Let’s check out all the details regarding the MIUI 12 on Xiaomi devices here. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 MIUI 12 update rolling out to users in India: Here’s how you can download it

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12; shares roll-out details

First up, let's talk about the rollout details regarding the latest version of MIUI. According to the announcement, the company will start rolling out the update "Starting August 2020". This means that the first batch of devices will get the latest update in the coming weeks. The first wave of devices includes the Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro, and Note 8. This list also includes the Note 8 Pro, Note 7, and the Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi users should check the social media channels of the company for a roll-out timeline regarding other devices.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

Recapping the changes in MIUI 12, the company has revamped the design across the board. We will get new, seamless system animation, dynamic visual elements, Super wallpapers, new rendering and physics engine, and more. These new engines will also ensure that the OS offers visual feedback with life-like motion with blur and more. The company noted that it is adding a new "Magic Clone" tool in the Mi 10 camera app. In addition, the company has also refreshed the Camera app UI to make things more user-friendly and easy.

Some other features include a new Weather app, dark mode for third-party apps, a built-in app drawer, and more. Xiaomi has also added a “Universal Casting” tool along with “Private Casting” to ensure that your personal calls or messages don’t interrupt the experience. We also get a new “Floating window” feature for improved multitasking along with the “Ultra Battery Saving” mode. The company has also separated out the control centre and the notification shade.

