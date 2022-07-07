comscore Xiaomi India launches new 360-degree Security Camera: Check price, features
News

Xiaomi India launches 360-degree Home Security Camera at Rs 2,999: Check features

News

The Xiaomi 360-degree Home Security Camera captures a full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view

Xiaomi Security Camera

Xiaomi 360-degree Home Security Camera launched

Xiaomi India has launched a new Xiaomi 360-degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i in India. The Xiaomi 360-degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is built for people looking for 24×7 surveillance. The new 360-degree camera is equipped with enhanced night vision, intelligent motion detection (AI Human detection), and real-time two-way voice calling. Also Read - Xiaomi CyberDog in India: Check pics of the robot pet dog

Price and Availability

Xiaomi 360-degree Home Security camera 2i will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 in India and will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail stores starting 7 July 2022. Also Read - Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro launched: View pics and features

Xiaomi 360-degree Features

Xiaomi’s new upgraded camera hardware will enable users to control it With 1920x1080p megapixels full HD video, the camera captures a full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view. The invisible 940nm infrared LEDs offers the consumers enhanced night vision for clearer night-time images. Also Read - Amidst strong scrutiny, Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

The camera also provides AI Human detection that combines AI with deep learning technology. The company claims that this tech optimizes algorithm effectively and filters out the false alarms for improved accuracy. Along with it, the camera also offers 2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology.

The home security camera comes with a Xiaomi Camera Viewer App that allows consumers to record videos and take snapshots from their smartphone. With the app support, the users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

Key specifications –

• Camera: 2MP

• Focal Length: 3.7mm

• Coverage: 360°

• Field of view: 110°

• Night vision range: 10 meters

• Expandable Memory: MicroSD Support (16-64 GB)

• WiFi: 2.4 GHz

• Channel: 3

 

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 7:33 PM IST

