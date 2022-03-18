comscore Xiaomi India launches Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S in India: Check price, features
Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S launched in India at Rs 2,799

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S gets Auto Pressure check feature helps in detecting the pressure in the tyre/ball when connected

Xiaomi Air Compressor 1S

Xiaomi Air Compressor 1S weighs less than 500gm

Xiaomi India has launched a new Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S. The new device is a pocket-sized air compressor. The new inflator supports tires with up to 150 PSI which should cover most sizes of tires in the passenger vehicle segment. Also Read - How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

The new gadget has been built to work without any need for an external power supply. There are five inflating modes in the air compressor. It is compatible with the likes of a car, bike, new Electric vehicles etc. It also comes powered with a built-in lithium battery and auto pressure detection, for on-the-go travel plans. Also Read - Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 in India. It is available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. It comes in just one black colour variant. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

Performance

The new Xiaomi Air Compressor 1S comes with an increased inflation performance of up to 45.5 percent as compared to the previously launched Mi Air Compressor. Its Auto Pressure Check feature helps in detecting the pressure in the tyre/ball when connected, and the 5 inflating modes-Free mode, Bicycle mode, Motorcycle mode, Car mode, and Ball mode ensure no case of over-inflating.

Its Dot matrix digital display indicates clear pressure values and better visibility in the dark with no discrepancy as compared to the display on the previous Air Compressor. The Air pressure sensors have also been upgraded from analog to digital chip for enhanced accuracy as compared to the old Air compressor.

The loaded lithium batteries also allow freedom from power cables. These batteries operate without an external source and the upgraded charging mechanism with a Type-C port helps charge the device faster than the USB charging interface on the previous Air Compressor. The new Air Compressor 1S can also be charged using a power bank.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is capable of inflating any tire within 0-150 psi range. It not only supports car, bike, bicycle tires, but also sports equipment like football/basketball etc. It takes 11 and 3 minutes to fully inflate a small car or a motorcycle tyre, respectively.

The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S weighs 480 grams. The device comes equipped with a built-in LED light to indicate the pressure. The mechanism on the air compressor automatically stops inflating the tyres when the desired preset pressure is reached. It also comes with an SOS flashing feature for emergencies and Nylon low-temperature nozzle with embedded copper ring for safer use

  Published Date: March 18, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Best Sellers