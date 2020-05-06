comscore Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply
  Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details
Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

Xiaomi is yet to launch the successor to MIUI 11 in India, but is allowing Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users to test MIUI 12 in advance.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 3:20 PM IST
Xiaomi recently launched its latest MIUI 12 custom skin in China. The brand has already pushed MIUI 12 closed beta updates for a bunch of phones. The company is yet to launch the successor to MIUI 11 in India, but is allowing Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users to test MIUI 12. Unfortunately, other Xiaomi phone users in India won’t be able to experience MIUI 12 ahead of its launch.

The company announced the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program via its official MIUI India Twitter handle and forums. Those Xiaomi Redmi K20 series users who are interested in applying will have to join a Telegram group created by Xiaomi. One will also have to fill up a Google Form provided in the forum. The company has also mentioned in the forum that users will have join the Telegram group before May 14 (9:00PM). Also, one will have to make sure that the registrations will end on May 15 (9:00PM).

As per the rules shared by Xiaomi, interested users must be an active member of Mi Community, India. Before applying, do make sure that your device is on the latest Global Stable ROM. The company says that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users must also have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, in and out. This also includes Fastboot flashing and unlocking of a bootloader.

If you don’t submit your Telegram username in the aforementioned form, you may be removed from the program. It is important to note that the provided ROM will be a pre-release version and not the final build. Hence, it might come with some major bugs. Xiaomi is recommending users to wait for the full stable MIUI 12 update, if you are using your current device as the daily driver. You can read the rest of the rules and other details related to the Xiaomi India’s MIUI 12 pilot testing program here.

  Published Date: May 6, 2020 3:20 PM IST

