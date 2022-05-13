Xiaomi seems to be in hot waters for some time now. The company’s Vice President Manu Kumar Jain had recently resigned from his position and now one of the top officials of the company has put down his papers. Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India’s director of offline sales has resigned. This was confirmed by a Xiaomi official who prefers to stay anonymous. According to this source, the matter was under discussion for some time now. Also Read - High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Xiaomi India official resigns

Sunil Baby is responsible for playing a key role in driving up the offline presence of the company across India. He was awarded as one of the top 100 contributors to a decade of success at Xiaomi in 2022.

Xiaomi India has confirmed that Sunil Baby has stepped down from his position due to personal reason. As per the official statement, "He was instrumental in shaping Xiaomi India's offline sales and retail presence. With his strong leadership skills, he strengthened our connect with partners across the country."

Replacing Sunil Baby, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India, will head the offline sales of the company. “We are confident we will continue to grow our offline presence with the guidance of abled existing leadership. We thank Sunil for his services and wish him luck for his future endeavours”, the company said in an official statement.

This resignation comes when the company is facing problems from the government agency, ED, due to charges over tax evasion. Ex-Vice President Manu Kumar Jain was recently summoned by ED for questioning regarding the same. ED had seized over Rs 5,500 crore worth of assets from the company.

The case is currently ongoing in the court. ED has recently requested the Karnataka High Court to re-instate a freeze on Xiaomi’s bank accounts with Rs 5,550 crore. The move comes days after the Karnataka High Court, in a ruling in favour of Xiaomi India, said that the company’s account should be de-freezed.