comscore Xiaomi India offline sales head Sunil Baby steps down from his post
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi India Offline Sales Sunil Baby Resign Ed
News

Xiaomi India's offline sales operations head, Sunil Baby, resigns

News

Sunil Baby has resigned due to "personal reasons." Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India, will now be taking over his position.

Untitled design - 2022-05-13T115141.081

Xiaomi seems to be in hot waters for some time now. The company’s Vice President Manu Kumar Jain had recently resigned from his position and now one of the top officials of the company has put down his papers. Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India’s director of offline sales has resigned. This was confirmed by a Xiaomi official who prefers to stay anonymous. According to this source, the matter was under discussion for some time now. Also Read - High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Xiaomi India official resigns

Sunil Baby is responsible for playing a key role in driving up the offline presence of the company across India. He was awarded as one of the top 100 contributors to a decade of success at Xiaomi in 2022. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

Xiaomi India has confirmed that Sunil Baby has stepped down from his position due to personal reason. As per the official statement, “He was instrumental in shaping Xiaomi India’s offline sales and retail presence. With his strong leadership skills, he strengthened our connect with partners across the country.” Also Read - Xiaomi India executives threatened with ‘physical violence’ by govt agency: Report

Replacing Sunil Baby, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India, will head the offline sales of the company. “We are confident we will continue to grow our offline presence with the guidance of abled existing leadership. We thank Sunil for his services and wish him luck for his future endeavours”, the company said in an official statement.

This resignation comes when the company is facing problems from the government agency, ED, due to charges over tax evasion. Ex-Vice President Manu Kumar Jain was recently summoned by ED for questioning regarding the same. ED had seized over Rs 5,500 crore worth of assets from the company.

The case is currently ongoing in the court. ED has recently requested the Karnataka High Court to re-instate a freeze on Xiaomi’s bank accounts with Rs 5,550 crore. The move comes days after the Karnataka High Court, in a ruling in favour of Xiaomi India, said that the company’s account should be de-freezed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 11:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
Mobiles
Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Apps

WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Gaming

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Apps

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

News

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Steve Jobs का सपना iPhone 15 से होगा पूरा! iPod के पूर्व VP ने कही ये बात

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 और अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 13 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं कैरेक्टर्स और बंडल, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

Google Pixel 6A को भारत में भी जल्द किया जाएगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Twitter में 'उथल-पुथल'! दो टॉप अधिकारियों ने छोड़ा कंपनी का साथ, नई भर्ती पर भी रोक

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999