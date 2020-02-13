Xiaomi India teases portable Bluetooth speaker launch for February 17

Xiaomi seems to be getting one more Bluetooth speaker in India on February 17. The company has teases the launch on Twitter noting, “Time to go big on sound. While you take a guess, do think about where will you #CarryYourSound. Unveiling on 17th February.”

At present, Xiaomi India has four speaker products in its portfolio on mi.com. It includes three Bluetooth speakers – Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, Mi Pocket Speaker 2 – and one ‘Mi Soundbar’. We feel that the speaker launch will be similar to the recently launched Redmi Powerbank.

Earlier this week, alongside the launch of Redmi 8A Dual, the company also introduced Redmi-branded power banks in India. These power banks come in two capacities – 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. The 10,000mAh model and the 20,000mAh model power banks will be available at Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively. It will come in black and white color options in India. Xiaomi will start selling it from February 18.

While you take a guess, do think about where will you #CarryYourSound. Unveiling on 17th February. pic.twitter.com/8sqZ9TK1lI — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 13, 2020

The best part of Redmi Power Bank is support for dual input, which eliminates the need to carry two cables. You will be able to use a microUSB cable or a USB Type-C cable to charge the power bank. They also have dual USB output, which means you will be able to charge two devices at once. The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank comes with support for up to 10W fast charging. The 20,000mAh Power Bank supports up to 18W Fast Charge.

The Redmi Power Bank also supports two way fast charge. It means it will charge as well as charge other devices at fast speed simultaneously. It also comes with smart low power mode. When you press the power button twice, it enters the smart low power mode. In this mode, the power bank intelligently customizes the voltage. This will be ideal for charging accessories like Bluetooth headphones or fitness trackers. The company also says that the Li-Polymer battery comes with advanced 12-layer circuit protection.