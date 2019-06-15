Xiaomi has already announced that the flagship Redmi K20 series will make its debut in India soon. Following up to the launch, the company has now taken a dig over all other flagship smartphones, specifically OnePlus 7 Pro. The image teaser notes “Somebody jus+ announced The World’s Fastest Phone… Oh really? Hold my AnTuTu.”

Xiaomi’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India official and the official Redmi India account shared same teasers on Twitter on Friday. Previously, the company trolled OnePlus with ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ teasers and billboards in India. So far, the latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are expected to make its debut in first half of July. The pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market is likely to remain close to China pricing.

In China, the standard Redmi K20 pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The other 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). It goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.