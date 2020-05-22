comscore Xiaomi Redmi TWS earbuds, IoT devices coming on May 26 | BGR India
Xiaomi India teases Redmi TWS earbuds along with a power bank, and other IoT devices

Xiaomi India will launch a new product category under the Redmi brand at a “NoStringsAttrached” event. This event is set to kick off on May 26, 2020 at 12 noon. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi products launch here.

  Published: May 22, 2020 11:43 AM IST
It looks like Xiaomi India is gearing up to launch multiple Redmi devices in the international market. As part of the preparation, the company has started teasing the unannounced products. Xiaomi Global VP and India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain took to twitter to share the first teaser on Twitter. Jain confirmed that Xiaomi India will launch a new product category under the Redmi brand at a “NoStringsAttrached” event. This event is set to kick off on May 26, 2020 at 12 noon. The company is expected to launch a number of new accessories in the market at the launch. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi product launch here. Also Read - Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time; this time with better clarification

Xiaomi India teases Redmi-branded products; details

According to the teaser tweet from Manu Kumar Jain, the company is likely to launch new accessories, and IoT products. He also noted that the Redmi Power banks have been “super successful” in the Indian market. Along with the statement, Jain also posted a teaser image likely showcasing the Redmi TWS earbuds. We can also likely make out the wireless charging case for the earbuds in the teaser image. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

The tweet also comes with a link to a dedicated landing page for the launch event. Here we can see that the Redmi TWS earbuds will be based on Bluetooth technology. This product is also likely to be sweat resistant with long battery life and “reduced latency” and voice assistant support. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ launched with 360-degree viewing angle: Price, Features

RedmiBook display details confirmed ahead of official May 26 launch

It is likely that the TWS earbuds in the teaser may be the Redmi AirDots S. AirDots S feature 12-hour battery backup, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The company launched the product in China last month for 99 RMB or Rs 1,050. Beyond this, it is possible that Xiaomi may launch a new Redmi-branded Power bank with fast charging or wireless charging. Last but not the least, Xiaomi will also launch Redmi-branded IoT devices. However, we are not sure if it will be Redmi routers, or something else.

  Published Date: May 22, 2020 11:43 AM IST

