Xiaomi India to launch a new backpack in India tomorrow; could be the 26L Travel Business Backpack

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new backpack in India. The company took to its Twitter account to reveal that this new backpack will be launched sometime tomorrow. While the name remains a mystery, the teaser has somewhat hinted at which backpack Xiaomi is likely to be launching tomorrow.

As you can see in the below tweet, the teaser has an outline of the upcoming backpack. With a little digging around, we found the backpack coming to India, and it is likely to be the 26L Travel Business Backpack.

Get set to carry your world on your shoulders. Revealing tomorrow. RT if you know what's coming pic.twitter.com/irSuRG0LfC — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 28, 2019

Xiaomi teases the upcoming backpack’s capacity with the caption, “Get set to carry your world on your shoulders”. This is likely a hint towards the Travel Business Backpack’s 26 liters capacity, and its ability to carry loads up to 30kg. With dimensions of 32.50×18.00×44.50 cm, the backpack is capable of comfortably holding up to a 15.6-inch laptop.

As far as design is concerned, the Xiaomi Travel Business Backpack features a Polyester lining with water-resistant 650D oxford coating, which helps make it durable, anti-scratch and lightweight. The backpack is quite practical as well with different sections and a lot of pockets to help carry multiple items.

The Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack is available in China in an all-black color. On Gearbest, the backpack is available for around Rs 3,500, and it will be interesting to see the official price tag for the Indian market.

The timing of the launch by Xiaomi is quite interesting with students gearing up to return to colleges. The backpack’s description mentions that it is more than just a laptop bag, and is meant to be used casually or for hiking, sports, and traveling.

On launch tomorrow, the Travel Business Backpack will join Xiaomi’s India lineup that currently has four backpacks. These include the Mi Casual Backpack priced at Rs 8,99, the Mi City Backpack priced at Rs 1,599, the Mi Travel Backpack priced at Rs 1,999, and the Mi Business Backpack priced at Rs 1,299. If the China pricing is anything to go by, the 26L Travel Business Backpack will be the most expensive in India.