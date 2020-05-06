Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is preparing to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 in India. The company is set to announce the smartphone at an online launch event on May 8, 2020. In addition, the company is also expected to launch its Mi TWS 2, its wireless earphones. However, a new report has just surfaced online hinting at a number of unannounced smartphones. The report indicates that the device maker plans to launch the Redmi Note 9 and a new POCO M2 Pro. Let’s check out the details regarding both the devices here. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

POCO M2 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 spotted; details

As per a report from MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi India confirmed the presence of POCO M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9. Both the device names were spotted on the Xiaomi India website along with the upcoming Mi 10. This means that POCO plans to launch the M2 Pro instead of the much-rumored POCO F2 or the F2 Pro. All these devices were spotted in the RF exposure section on the website. This section provides information regarding the SAR limits of the devices. The unannounced POCO M2 Pro comes with the model number M2001J2I. This is different from the model number M2004J11G for the POCO F2 Pro. Different model numbers also confirm that the website listing is not really a mistake. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box India launch teased for May 8 alongside Mi 10 5G and true wireless earbuds

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Talking about the same section, we also get some information regarding the Mi 10 and the Redmi Note 9. As per the post, the Mi 10 comes with the model number M2001J2I. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will come with the model number M2003J15SI. Also Read - Xiaomi launches foldable electric fan with multiple functions: Check price, features

Xiaomi has already launched both the devices in other markets. In fact, the company has also started taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. We are not sure about the launch dates for the Redmi Note 9 and the POCO M2 Pro. Taking a look at the report, the Redmi Note 9 will be a mid-range smartphone. We are not sure about the specifications or the price bracket for the M2 Pro.