Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just confirmed that it is working on a gaming smartphone. The company is planning to launch this new device in India “soon!”. Xiaomi made this announcement right after MediaTek announced its new SoC, the MediaTek Helio G90T and G90. The smartphone maker revealed that its upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by the latest Helio G90T. It took to its official Twitter handle, to make the announcement. The company did not share any timeline for the launch of the smartphone. Instead, the company simply stated that it was “Coming soon!”. However, it did ask its fans to “gear up for some serious gaming”.

Xiaomi went on to add, “Enter the World of Incredible Gaming” on the image accompanying the announcement tweet. Global Vice President for Xiaomi and Managing Director for Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain shared more information in additional tweets. He shared an image with TL Lee, the General Manager for MediaTek Wireless Communication business while announcing the upcoming smartphone. Jain claimed that the upcoming smartphone will sport “the incredible, high performance G90T” offering “ultimate gaming!” He even shared another tweet while posing with PUBG costume players at the MediaTek event. Jain also shared some key statistics about the growth of the Indian gaming industry in the image caption.

Super excited: all-new @MediaTek #Helio #G90 & #G90T were

launched today! These are amazing #gaming chipsets – Cortex A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU & Antutu > 220K. 🚀 We’ll launch a phone with the incredible, high performance G90T. Get ready for ultimate gaming!#Xiaomi ❤️ #Mediatek pic.twitter.com/z9WUDNw0lG — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019

Taking a closer look at the statistics, the Indian gaming industry currently has about 2.2 crore gamers. The caption also claimed that the players spend about 42 minutes per day gaming. It also added that the industry has likely generated about $1 billion in just last two years. However, it did not clarify it this figure was referring to the revenue generated or the value of growth achieved. Regardless, it looks like Xiaomi wants to take the gaming smartphone market with more specialized devices.

MediaTek Helio G90T details

The MediaTek Helio G90T chipset sports an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.05GHz. It uses ARM Cortex-A76 power cores and Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. In addition, the company has also added Mali G76 GPU with clock speeds of up to 800MHz for graphics. It is one of the first MediaTek SoC to support up to 10GB LPDDR4 RAM. It will also feature support for 64-megapixel resolution primary sensor and three additional cameras. Digging further, the SoC with support full-HD+ displays with up to 21:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz display refresh rate.

MediaTek has also added HyperEngine game technology on the SoC to boost the mobile gaming experience. As previously reported, this aims to optimize the networking engine to offer 50 percent faster response time from the server. You also get Dual Wi-Fi connection support allowing for a single smartphone to simultaneously connect with two Wi-Fi bands or two routers.