Just recently, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro has been well-received. However, quite a few Xiaomi fans are a bit disappointed with Redmi K20’s pricing. Moreover, a few Mi fans are also complaining that the Redmi K20 Pro is more expensive than the Poco F1. Following which Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain penned an open letter to users to explain the price discrepancies. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 price in India starts from Rs 21,999, while the Redmi K20 Pro cost Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro “higher” price explained

Jain first explained that why Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones are more expensive than previous-generation chipset devices. He called the Pro version of the device a “true flagship.” Jain said that the more premium version offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is Qualcomm’s fastest mobile processor in the world, and even 45 percent faster than the predecessor. He further said that the “Redmi K20 Pro has specifications that are only available in flagship phones above Rs 40,000-50,000.”

An open letter to all our Mi fans for #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20 pro. Thanks for your unconditional love and support 🙏#Xiaomi ❤️ #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/C4PDVFMTMM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 18, 2019

These include “an edge to edge Horizon AMOLED display with hardware DC dimming, 48MP AI Triple camera, 20MP pop-up camera, 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner, curved Gorilla Glass 5 on both front & back, High-res audio DAC, Fire & Ice design, no display ads, Game Turbo 2, AI Skyscaping and more.” “We have been able to bring all of these top of the line specifications starting at Rs 27,999,” he said. Furthermore, Jain has also confirmed that both the Redmi phones will not show any ads, which is good news for Mi fans.

He also noted that “Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 730 are the latest processors, which are much more expensive than its predecessors (845 and 710). Latest technology gets cheaper with time; we could have used older generation processor to save money or we could have waited for 6 months for component costs to go down, and hence further reduce the price of Redmi K20. But that would’ve gone against our philosophy of bringing the latest innovation to you.”

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series price in India, sale date, availability

The Redmi K20 will be available in India for Rs 21,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two storage options, including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of Redmi K20 Pro will cost you Rs 27,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999. Additionally, customers can buy smartphones from Mi Home stores. Both the devices will be available starting July 22 at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Besides, the 27W SonicCharge adapter will also be available for Rs 999. You can check the full text of Manu Kumar Jain’s letter to Mi fans below.

Open letter to Mi Fans! Dear Mi Fans, Yesterday was an incredible day for us. We announced the much-anticipated flagship Redmi K20 series in India. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro promise a flagship, high-end user experience and are meant for everyone who is looking for the latest and the best tech, without cutting any corners. With your continued love and support for the last 5 years, Xiaomi has become the most-loved consumer technology brand in the country. Our mission of Innovation for Everyone has strongly resonated with millions of Mi Fans in India. It is this trust from Mi Fans that has pushed us to create an uncompromised flagship under the Redmi umbrella. The Redmi K20 series is our honest attempt at that. The flagship Redmi K20 series has been in the works for more than a year. This involved a large team dedicatedly working towards perfecting the product and ensuring a truly exceptional experience for all our fans. We are thankful to all our Mi Fans for the overwhelming response to the Redmi K20 series and the incredible reviews. Android Central called it “the most feature-rich value flagship you’ll find at this price point, with really nothing missing from the device”, while Tech PP called it the “the most affordable Android flagship out there by some distance without cutting any major design or performance corners” We realized while millions have shown interest in the product series, but there are a few who are critical of the pricing. Xiaomi has always actively sought feedback being able to listen to our users and exchange thoughts and ideas is essential to our thought and operating process. We want to tell you that we worked day and night to ensure Redmi K20 series provided a truly flagship experience to all our consumers without compromises. I would like to answer two questions that we have come across: (1) Why are these devices more expensive than previous-generation chipset devices? Redmi K20 Pro is a true flagship; it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, the fastest mobile processor in the world (45% faster than predecessor Snapdragon 845). Redmi K20 Pro has specifications that are only available in flagship phones above INR 40,000-50,000, including an edge to edge Horizon AMOLED display with hardware DC dimming, 48MP AI Triple camera, 20MP pop-up camera, 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner, curved Gorilla Glass 5 on both front & back, High-res audio DAC, Fire & Ice design, no display ads, Game Turbo 2, AI Skyscaping and more. We have been able to bring all of these top of the line specifications starting at INR 27,999. Redmi K20 Pro is the best flagship phone with Snapdragon 855 phone in the market right now — and it’s not just that, the phone goes well beyond that without compromising on anything. Redmi K20 retains the same DNA and is based on the Snapdragon 730 (Qualcomm’s third most powerful chipset), 40% faster than the predecessor Snapdragon 710. This makes it the first commercially available phone based on that chipset, providing users with early access to the latest processor in the Snapdragon 700 series. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 730 are the latest processors, which are much more expensive than its predecessors (845 and 710). Please note, latest technology gets cheaper with time; we could have used older generation processor to save money or we could have waited for 6 months for component costs to go down, and hence further reduce the price of Redmi K20. But that would’ve gone against our philosophy of bringing the latest innovation innovation to you. (2) Why is there a difference between India and China pricing? I’d like to clarify that in India, Redmi K20 Pro starts with a 6GB + 128GB variant (keeping in mind the heavy data and storage usage in our country), unlike the 6GB + 64GB variant in China. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are the most complicated smartphones to have been manufactured in India. This required the entire infrastructure in our manufacturing plant to be upgraded to technology which did not exist before. Given the complexity, most of other brands do not manufacture flagships in India and hence India pricing is usually 20-40% more expensive than international pricing. We are proud to manufacture these flagship devices in India, with nearly 65% of the value of the smartphone being locally sourced. The remaining 35% has to be imported leading to higher taxes for complicated components.This leads to a small pricing difference, e.g., there is only 3% difference between the top end variant (8GB+256GB) pricing between India and China. We could have reduced prices by using cheaper materials like plastic or by compromising on quality, but we chose not to do it. Retaining our commitment to honest pricing, Redmi K20 series also has less than 5% net profit as per the company’s policy. While we respect everyone’s opinion, but it is not correct to assume that we as a company will incur losses in order to make our products more aggressively priced. I’d personally like to thank each one of you who tuned into the launch show and participated in the conversations around Redmi K20 series. It’s my promise that Xiaomi India will relentlessly continue to innovate and bring forth exciting products like the K20 series in the future as well. Best Regards,

Manu

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline