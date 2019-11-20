Xiaomi 100W super charge turbo tech goes official

We have been hearing about Xiaomi’s super-fast battery charging at 100W power for a few months now. The technology has now gone official. At the Xiaomi Developer Conference in China, the company has demonstrated a video showing the crazy charging speed. Called super charge turbo, it can top up a battery in under 20 minutes.

Xiaomi 100W super charge turbo detailed

Currently, the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone comes with the fastest charging speed rated at 65W. Oppo also has other smartphones with charging speeds close to that. Then there is the Realme X2 Pro that can charge a smartphone at 50W power. Xiaomi is looking to overcome these charging speeds by offering 100W fast charge technology.

Xiaomi has released a video (via Indiashopps) detailing the super charge speeds. It just takes about 17 minutes to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery. It includes a high-voltage charge pump, along with 9-fold charge protection. Out of these, the 7-fold protection is for the motherboard, whereas the 2-fold protection is for the battery.

When could we see the tech in a smartphone?

Well, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any list of smartphones that will support the new fast charging tech. There is also no time frame as to when we will see it. But if we have to take a rough guess, the Redmi K30 Pro or Mi MIX 4 could be the first smartphones to support this fast charging tech.

The Redmi K30 Pro will also come with 5G connectivity, and it will be powered by a MediaTek SoC. Xiaomi has also teased dual punch-hole cameras for the same. Meanwhile, Vivo is also reportedly working on its 120W fast charging technology. But details are scarce at the moment.