Xiaomi introduces tech to fully charge your phone in just 8 minutes

Fast charging has sorted things for most of us. And Xiaomi is trying to further up the fast charging game with the introduction of 200W wired and 120W wireless HyperCharge solution. How fast this will go? The answer is a fully charged smartphone in just eight minutes.

This sets a new record for Xiaomi and makes it the first smartphone maker to come with 200W fast charging, which is amongst many smartphone makers trying to innovate in this sector. Read on to know more about this.

Xiaomi shows new fast charging tech

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the new faster-charging HyperCharge technology on a custom-made Mi 11 Pro. A video has been released for the same to showcase the whole process.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

It is revealed that the 200W wired fast charging solution can reach a 50 per cent charge in just 3 minutes. This is demonstrated on a 4,000mAh battery. Put five minutes more into the process and you will get a fully charged smartphone in just eight minutes.

The same custom build of the Mi 11 Pro was used to showcase the 120W wireless charging tech by the company. This solution took some extra time: it took a minute to reach 10 per cent, seven minutes to reach 50 per cent, and 15 minutes to a full 100 per cent. While this is almost double to charge time taken by the 200W solution, it is still pretty impressive for a wireless charger.

Presently, Oppo and Realme offer a wired fast charging solution that goes up to 125W and can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. This safely gives Xiaomi an edge.

To recall, the company introduced a 120W wired fast charging tech last year. This was capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery in 23 minutes. The same charger shipped with the Mi 10 Ultra.

However, except for showing off the new technology, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any more details on the same. We also don’t know when it will make its entry for the general users.