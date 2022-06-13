comscore Xiaomi announces Battery Replacement Program in India: Check details
Xiaomi Logo

Xiaomi has announced a new battery replacement program for its consumers in India. Under this program, Xiaomi users will be able to get their mobile battery checked at the Mi Service Centre and get it replaced, if needed, at a nominal price. The program will be applicable to users with a Redmi or Xiaomi smartphone. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 with 50MP triple rear camera setup might debut in the second half of 2022

Xiaomi announces a ‘Battery Replacement Program’

Under this program, users can get their smartphone batteries replaced at a starting price of Rs 499. Notably, users will need to visit the Mi Service Centre in person to get the battery checked and check if it needs to be replaced. One of the major reasons why users can change a smartphone is due to the battery draining problems. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge users to get YouTube Premium subscription for free: Here’s how

Do note that, the battery replacement cost is not uniform for all devices, users will be charged according to the handset that they use.

How to check if your smartphone battery needs to be replaced

Smartphones these days come with a lithium-ion battery as they are safe to use and offer good performance. However, with time, you might notice issues like the battery drains quickly. This is because prolonged usage of the battery can result in faster draining and hence overall battery charge capacity might get affected.

Users might also come across battery ageing issues if, after being fully charged, the smartphone battery dips down to 80-90% within minutes.

In cases like these, users need to visit their nearest service centre and have the battery replaced if they do not wish to splurge money, in turn, to get a new smartphone. Click here to check your nearest Xiaomi/Redmi service centre.

  Published Date: June 13, 2022 6:39 PM IST

