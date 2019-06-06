comscore Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com with guaranteed next day delivery | BGR India
News

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com with guaranteed next day delivery

News

Now you can expect faster delivery times when you order smartphones or accessories from Mi.com. Xiaomi has introduced Express Delivery option with guaranteed next day delivery.

  Published: June 6, 2019 12:50 PM IST
xiaomi express delivery

Xiaomi entered the Indian smartphone market by selling smartphones exclusively via Flipkart. However, over the years, the company has been improving its logistics, while also looking at expanding its offline presence. Now, Xiaomi has announced Express Delivery option for products that you buy from Mi.com.

With the new Xiaomi Express Delivery option, you will get guaranteed next day delivery on products ordered before 3:00PM. You can expect to get the delivery by 9:00PM the next day. The new service is applicable on smartphones, accessories and smart products. For this new service, Xiaomi will be charging an extra fee of Rs 49 to your purchase value. In case the company is unable to deliver the product in the said time, it will refund the amount.

The refund amount will be credited in your account within 5-7 days. It will reflect in your original mode of payment (credit/debit card, net banking). If the order was cash on delivery, you’ll get a call from the support team with further information. The service is being made available in over 150 cities across India, including New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale in India: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale in India: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi has been doing well in India, especially with the recently launched Redmi Note 7-series. It has already sold over 2 million units in India, and 10 million units globally, which include, the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7S. The Redmi Note 7S with starting price of Rs 10,999 is the latest addition to the family featuring a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor.

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

Also Read

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

Xiaomi has also mentioned that it will soon be discontinuing the Redmi Note 7 and replacing it with the Redmi Note 7S. It is also planning to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones that come with a pop-up selfie snapper, 48-megapixel rear camera, and more.

  Published Date: June 6, 2019 12:50 PM IST

