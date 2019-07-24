Xiaomi introduces 'Mi Health' fitness app in China

Xiaomi has introduced a new health and fitness app called the ‘Mi Health’ in China. Globally, the company already has another fitness-oriented app the Mi Fit on Google Play. According to XDA-Developers, the Xiaomi ‘Mi Health’ app is currently available in China only. The app has reportedly been developed exclusively for Xiaomi devices and can’t be installed on any other Android phone.

As per report. the Xiaomi Mi Health is been made available in the latest MIUI China Developer 9.7.23 build. The app is fitness-focused and hence allows you to set exercise goals etc. It tracks your number of steps, sleep schedule, menstruation cycles, body mass index (BMI) and more in the background. The app also gives you visual indicators of your daily, weekly, and monthly activity.

At present, the APK for Mi Health by Xiaomi is only available through XDA. It’s been presumed that Xiaomi might also publish it to the Google Play store, but for now it is only available in latest MIUI China build in Beta.

In May, Xiaomi brought a major overhaul to the Mi Fit. The new update upscaled the app version to 4.0 along with substantial changes to the UI of the app. In addition to the new user interface, it also brought support for recording data for new types of workouts.

As part of the design change, the Mi Fit app now came with a card-based interface with three different screens including “Workout”, “Friends”, and “Profile”. The “Walking”, “Running”, and “Cycling” tabs all come with a live view of Google Maps and the current location of the smartphone. When in these three tabs, users can directly tap on the “Go” button to start the tracking. Once the tracking starts, the amount of distance covered is shown on the top of the screen.