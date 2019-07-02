comscore Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi introduces Mi Truck Builder toy on crowdfunding for Rs 1,199 in India
News

Xiaomi introduces Mi Truck Builder toy on crowdfunding for Rs 1,199 in India

News

The Mi Truck Builder has been introduced as a crowdfunding project on mi.com. It is priced at Rs 1,199 and will start shipping from July 25. Xiaomi has kept a funding goal of 1500 units.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 2:14 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-truck-builder-toy-india

Xiaomi is celebrating its 5 year anniversary in India and as part of the ongoing celebration, the company has introduced Mi Truck Builder toy. The company began its operations in the country in 2014, and will successfully complete five year term on July 15. Last week, the company announced that it will launch five products as a part of its 5th-anniversary celebration, which includes the Mi Truck Builder.

The Mi Truck Builder has been introduced as a crowdfunding project on mi.com. It is priced at Rs 1,199, and will start shipping from July 25. Xiaomi has kept a funding goal of 1,500 units. The Mi Truck Builder toy has 530+ building blocks/ parts to connect and dismantle. It comes with a step-by-step instruction manual making it easier for kids to build the truck.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4: All you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4: All you need to know

The company recommends the toy for six years and above age children, as it contains small parts. Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder toy uses durable ABS and PC materials. It claims to be absolutely safe for children. The next product in the anniversary celebration would be the Mi Wireless Bluetooth headphones. These are already on sale in China and will now make its way to the Indian shores.

The fourth product teased by Xiaomi was the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. It is a personal portable lighting solution featuring a minimalist design, and three color temperature modes to suit different moods. There are two more products that Xiaomi has teased – the Mi neckband headphones and a fast charger.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In China, Xiaomi sells two wired fast chargers – one with 36W power, and the other with 27W power. We need to wait and see which one Xiaomi brings to India. There is also a wireless fast charger that Xiaomi sells in China, but it is unlikely to come to India soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
thumb-img
News
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
thumb-img
News
LG G8S ThinQ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Editor's Pick

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
News
Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

News

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know
Top smartphones to launch in July 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in July 2019
Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

हिंदी समाचार

Shinco ने 23,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 49 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर, 12170 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

BSNL ने आठ Prepaid Broadband और दो FTTH प्लान के बेनिफिट्स में किए बदलाव, कीमत में भी हुई बढ़ोतरी

LG G8s ThinQ की कीमतों से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, 59,800 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर यूरोप में बिक्री शुरू

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में इसी महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
News
Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

News

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet