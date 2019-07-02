Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

Xiaomi is celebrating its 5 year anniversary in India and as part of the ongoing celebration, the company has introduced Mi Truck Builder toy. The company began its operations in the country in 2014, and will successfully complete five year term on July 15. Last week, the company announced that it will launch five products as a part of its 5th-anniversary celebration, which includes the Mi Truck Builder.

The Mi Truck Builder has been introduced as a crowdfunding project on mi.com. It is priced at Rs 1,199, and will start shipping from July 25. Xiaomi has kept a funding goal of 1,500 units. The Mi Truck Builder toy has 530+ building blocks/ parts to connect and dismantle. It comes with a step-by-step instruction manual making it easier for kids to build the truck.

The company recommends the toy for six years and above age children, as it contains small parts. Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder toy uses durable ABS and PC materials. It claims to be absolutely safe for children. The next product in the anniversary celebration would be the Mi Wireless Bluetooth headphones. These are already on sale in China and will now make its way to the Indian shores.

The fourth product teased by Xiaomi was the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. It is a personal portable lighting solution featuring a minimalist design, and three color temperature modes to suit different moods. There are two more products that Xiaomi has teased – the Mi neckband headphones and a fast charger.

In China, Xiaomi sells two wired fast chargers – one with 36W power, and the other with 27W power. We need to wait and see which one Xiaomi brings to India. There is also a wireless fast charger that Xiaomi sells in China, but it is unlikely to come to India soon.