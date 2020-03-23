Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals

Xiaomi is joining India’s fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Monday announced it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The handset maker will also donate hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals like AIIMS.

With this initiative, the leading smartphone maker in the country is preparing to help the frontline workers. As more and more people are diagnosed positive for Coronavirus outbreak, the healthcare workers are struggling with resources like face marks, ventilators and hazmat suits. Now, Xiaomi is coming to the rescue of these healthcare professionals in the country.

Xiaomi is distributing these masks in select states. According to Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, these masks will be distributed in states like Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka.

Millions are in the fight against #COVID19. It’s our duty to support doctors, paramedics & hospital staff! Among other things, #Xiaomi is donating lakhs of N95 masks to govt. & hospitals. 😷 #XiaomiForIndia 🇮🇳 I urge all brands to support the cause! Stay safe! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/uCWzB9iS5t — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 23, 2020

“At Xiaomi India, we’ve taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meetings, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitized,” Jain added.

According to the handset maker, each facility such as corporate office, warehouse, service center, Mi Home and manufacturing plant will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the state and UTs.

“Across all Mi Homes, we have activated the ‘Delivery on Call’ service which allows users to call up their closest Mi Home and order their favorite smartphone for home delivery. All Mi Home staff also wears masks at all times and keeps their hands sanitized for walk-in customers,” noted Jain.

Xiaomi is not making these masks available for sale at its store or retail platforms. Anuj Sharma, Head of Marketing at Xiaomi India, said in a tweet that the company is trying to avoid the risk of a few hoarding it. The masks are also being prioritized for those who need it first, especially doctors and nurses. The move is a step in the right direction since it will put essential utilities in the hands of those who need it the most. Normal people can do their part by staying at home and wearing a mask is not a necessity.

(Written with IANS inputs)