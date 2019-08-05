Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 8, successor to Redmi Note 7 in China. After speculations that the company is set to unveil the Redmi Note 8 appeared, Xiaomi VP has seemingly given an official confirmation. Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand, has confirmed that Redmi Note 8 is inching closer to launch. “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door…,” Weibing said in a translated reply to question by netizens. The statement does not give away a lot of details but it does confirm the existence of Redmi Note 8.

With the Redmi Note series, Xiaomi is following a six month refresh cycle. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January in China. With the smartphone being on sale for more than six months, it’s time for the launch of its successor. The speculation for Redmi Note 8 launch came after response from Wang Teng, Xiaomi‘s Product Director. When netizens asked Teng if the company will have a press conference in August, his response led to rumors of Redmi Note 8 launch this month. It is expected to be an incremental improvement and might replace the Redmi Note 7 Pro and not Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi has just now announced an innovation event in China on August 7. We might see the company break cover for its first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 8 could debut with the said 64-megapixel camera. The device will be using Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which was first announced in May. The sensor has a pixel size of 0.8 micron and supports Tetracell technology. In low-light scenario, it will shoot in 16-megapixel with a pixel size of 1.6 micron.

According to ITHome, the Redmi Note 8 series will also support fast charging. The highlight, however, is expected to be the use of 64-megapixel main camera. Apart from Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme are also using this sensor on their smartphones. Realme will unveil its 64-megapixel quad-camera smartphone in India on August 8. Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy A-series device next month that will be equipped with its GW1 sensor. We only need to wait a few more days before we know whether Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 or some other device.