comscore Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing
News

Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 might be the first smartphone from the Chinese company with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 camera sensor. It is also tipped to support fast charging.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 4:22 PM IST
redmi note 7s review 5

Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 8, successor to Redmi Note 7 in China. After speculations that the company is set to unveil the Redmi Note 8 appeared, Xiaomi VP has seemingly given an official confirmation. Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand, has confirmed that Redmi Note 8 is inching closer to launch. “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door…,” Weibing said in a translated reply to question by netizens. The statement does not give away a lot of details but it does confirm the existence of Redmi Note 8.

With the Redmi Note series, Xiaomi is following a six month refresh cycle. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January in China. With the smartphone being on sale for more than six months, it’s time for the launch of its successor. The speculation for Redmi Note 8 launch came after response from Wang Teng, Xiaomi‘s Product Director. When netizens asked Teng if the company will have a press conference in August, his response led to rumors of Redmi Note 8 launch this month. It is expected to be an incremental improvement and might replace the Redmi Note 7 Pro and not Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi announces ‘future of imaging technology’ event on August 7, could reveal 64MP camera tech

Also Read

Xiaomi announces ‘future of imaging technology’ event on August 7, could reveal 64MP camera tech

Xiaomi has just now announced an innovation event in China on August 7. We might see the company break cover for its first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 8 could debut with the said 64-megapixel camera. The device will be using Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which was first announced in May. The sensor has a pixel size of 0.8 micron and supports Tetracell technology. In low-light scenario, it will shoot in 16-megapixel with a pixel size of 1.6 micron.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

According to ITHome, the Redmi Note 8 series will also support fast charging. The highlight, however, is expected to be the use of 64-megapixel main camera. Apart from Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme are also using this sensor on their smartphones. Realme will unveil its 64-megapixel quad-camera smartphone in India on August 8. Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy A-series device next month that will be equipped with its GW1 sensor. We only need to wait a few more days before we know whether Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 or some other device.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

4.2

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

10999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 4:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019) with military-level durability announced
News
LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019) with military-level durability announced
Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

News

Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel

News

Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

News

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM

LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019) with military-level durability announced

Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

News

Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel

News

Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 go on open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 go on open sale in India
Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

News

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

हिंदी समाचार

LG X2 2019 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google Lens फ्री में करें डाउनलोड, Smartphone को बनाए और भी स्मार्ट

Honor 20i का Phantom Red Limited Edition भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme भारत से ठीक एक दिन पहले चीन में लॉन्च होगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध

News

Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM
News
Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM
LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019) with military-level durability announced

News

LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019) with military-level durability announced
Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing

News

Xiaomi is working on Redmi Note 8, confirms Lu Weibing
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel

News

Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel