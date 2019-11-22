comscore Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector launched: Price, specifications and more
Xiaomi Laser Projector launched; features MIUI, 8K video decoding and more

Xiaomi has teamed up with Fengmi, a Chinese company that specializes in projectors to make this new projector. As part of the launch, the company has shared the specifications, price and availability details for the projector.

  Published: November 22, 2019 4:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched yet another new product as part of its extended ecosystem in the Chinese market. This new product is called the Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector. The Laser Projector launch comes several days after the launch of the Xiaomi Fish Tank. Like most ecosystem products, this new product likely caters to a specific segment of the market. Xiaomi has teamed up with Fengmi, a Chinese company that specializes in projectors to make this new projector. As part of the launch, the company has shared the specifications, price and availability details for the projector.

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector details

It is worth noting that this is not the first Xiaomi-branded projector in the market. The company has already launched some projectors including the bulky standard Mi Projector and Mi Projector Vogue. Talking about the price, the Mijia Laser Projector is priced at 4,999 RMB. This amounts to about Rs 51,000 as per the local currency. The amount is on the expensive side but that is not uncommon in the projector segment. According to a report from GizmoChina, the new projector sits between the Mi Projector and the Mi Projector Vogue.

The projector comes with 2400 American National Standards Institute (ANSI) lumens brightness. For some comparison, the original Mi Projector sports 9000 ANSI lumens. The new product also features several image optimizations. These optimizations likely help in improving the image brightness, sharpness, color gamut, and skin color reproduction. They also improve the final output with the help of HDR display and HDMI output. The report also noted that the projector can go up to 1,500 ANSI lumens in highlight mode.

Xiaomi has also clarified other aspects of the projectors including 85 percent NTSC wide color gamut. It also comes with a graphics edge processing algorithm to improve the details and clarity of an image. It will also ensure that there is a lower latency in optimization making about 50 percent improvement. The projector also features two 10W speakers for audio. It can project images as large as 150-inches. The device comes with support for 8K video decoding with MIUI on the software end.

  Published Date: November 22, 2019 4:27 PM IST

