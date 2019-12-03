Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched a Smart Electric Bed in China. Now, the Chinese company has unveiled one more unique multi-function device. The latest product from Xiaomi can be used as a flashlight, desk lamp as well as a power bank. This is basically a 3-in-1 one device, which is powered by a 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery. One can find this on Xiaomi’s Youpin website.

Xiaomi is selling this product for RMB 119, which around Rs 1,200 in India. This 3-in-1 device comes with a dual photo sensor that helps in judging ambient light in its surroundings. The device also has a sensor that can detect human presence in its vicinity. The sensor helps the lamp to glow when a person is nearby and turns off when there is no one.

The sensor has a 120-degree field of capture which can detect a person’s presence from 3 meters away. Users can also place that device anywhere they want. It can be used as a lamp mounted on a wall or as a table lamp. Apart from the lamp, Xiaomi’s new device can also act as a power bank to charge phones and other electronic gadgets. Interestingly, one can also use it as a flashlight in emergency cases.

Talking about Xiaomi’s Smart Electric Bed, it is priced at 1,999 Yuan in China, which is Rs 20,300 in India. The phone maker’s smart bed will be available via its crowdfunding platform starting December 3. It offers five modes, one of which is a Flat mode. The rest of them are an Anti-Snore mode, a Reading mode, a TV mode, and even a Zero-Gravity mode.

It features a dual-motor mechanism. This allows users to control both the upper and lower half of the bed independently. One can also control the Smart Electric Bed with the help of buttons and voice controls. These will help users lift up the smart bed to any angle they want.