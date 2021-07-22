Xiaomi is planning to add new smartphones for the second half of 2021. The company has already added a number of phones to its Redmi and Mi series recently and more are expected to join the gang. The latest buzz is on the same lines. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

Details on two of the upcoming Mi smartphones have popped up, suggesting that we can expect another Snapdragon 888-backed smartphone from the Chinese company.

Another Snapdragon 888 phone by Xiaomi coming soon

A known MIUI leakster Kacper Skrzypek, a Xiaomi phone with the codename Vili has visited FCC. The phone carries the model number 2107113SG and is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. If this happens, it will join the Mi 11X, the Mi 11X Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra in India that come with the 888 SoC.

While we don’t what Xiaomi plans to call it, it might be another member of the Mi 11 series and named the Mi 11T. Since Xiaomi already has a T version of the Mi 10 and the Redmi Note 10 phones, this is a likely launch. Although earlier, the phone was expected to be a part of the Mi Mix 4 series.

The device is likely to come with an AMOLED screen that will support a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

New Xiaomi device (codename #lisa) for 99% will come with Snapdragon 778G. — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 20, 2021

There’s information about another Xiaomi phone that might come with a Snapdragon 778G chip, which will be a first for Xiaomi. The purported phone is codenamed Lisa and might come with a 90Hz display, a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 main camera, and more.

But, we don’t have details on its name. It is expected to be a part of the Mi CC 11 lineup. There’s no word on its launch in India.

These phones are a part of Xiaomi’s alleged strategy of launching close to 13 phones in the second half of 2021, which might also include a new phone with a Snapdragon 870 chip. This also includes the rumoured Mi Mix 4 series. That said, it remains to be seen when Xiaomi announces them.

We will keep you posted when more details will surface. Hence, stay tuned.