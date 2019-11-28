Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

Xiaomi is all set to host a new product launch event in China on December 10. The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has teased the launch of new products via its social media account. The latest teaser confirms that the launch event will kick at 15:00PM in China, which is 12:30PM IST in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi has shared an image that hints that the Redmi K30 or Poco F2 or Mi MIX 4 could make their debut soon. The image hints that the Poco F2 will offer a full-screen design with a pop-up selfie camera setup. The Redmi K30 could feature a dual punch-hole design, which is in-line with the previous leaks and rumors. It is most likely to launch the Redmi K30 series on December 10.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi K30 features, specifications (expected)

A tipster recently revealed the rumored specifications of the Redmi K30 4G variant. The upcoming device is likely to feature a 6.6-inch LCD display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a full-screen design with dual punch-hole design, which is corroborated by a leaked hands-on photo. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The handset will also include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Security will be taken care of by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also find the usual bevy of connectivity options like IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. On the software front, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 11.

For photography, there could be a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup might include a 60-megapixel IMX686 primary sensor. Accompanying it will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. The smartphone is also likely to include a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device is likely to be a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and a TOF sensor.

Redmi K30 price (leaked)

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the Redmi K30 4G could cost under CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 20,300) in China. The 5G variant of the same device could cost around CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs 25,400). Lastly, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G variant is said to cost over CNY 3,000 in the country.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 700 series SoC OS Display 6.66-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 60MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor Front Camera Battery