20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its new 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India for Rs 1,499. The new power bank supports 18W fast charging and offers high density lithium polymer battery with dual USB ports. Xiaomi has listed the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i on its website mi.com. Consumers have the choice of Black color option only.

The new Mi Power Bank 2i is made of PC + ABC material and offers a comfortable grip, notes Xiaomi. The battery pack comes in Black sandstone finish and measures at 150.6×72.3×26.3mm. It’s charging time is listed to be at 6.7 hours and 10 hours with 18W and 10W chargers. Similar to standard Mi Power Bank 2i, the new one is also compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A charging.

Xiaomi’s 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i also supports two-way quick charging like the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i. Both are up for grabs on the official website. The 10,000mAh variant comes in three color options of Red, Black, and Blue. These power banks come with an LED indicator and offer nine layers of circuit chip protection.

The company had recently launched the Blue special World Cup 2019 Edition of the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India. It is available for purchase at Rs 999, while the previously launched Red and Black color variants retails for Rs 899. The new World Cup Edition of the Mi Power Bank 2i is not much different from that of the standard model. It also offers support for dual USB output so you can charge two devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the power bank also offers more than 90 percent conversion rate. There is also a low-power mode. One can use this mode by double pressing the power button to activate low-power charging for wearables.