comscore Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know

News

The new 20W wireless fast charger from Xiaomi is priced at RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,008). One can buy it via the company's crowdfunding website.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 5:27 PM IST
Xiaomi 20W wireless charger

Xiaomi has unveiled a new 20W wireless fast charger in China. The Chinese company will initially offer the wireless charger at a discounted price of RMB 79 (approximately Rs 805). The new product from Xiaomi is originally priced at RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,008). One can buy it via the company’s crowdfunding website. The 20W charger will be available starting November 11.

The latest offering is placed below the 30W vertical air-cooled wireless charger with a built-in fan. The newly launched 20W wireless charger can charge phones in both landscape and vertical position. It offers a minimalist design with a circular base and an angled back, Gizmochina reports. Xiaomi will be selling this charger in only black color. Xiaomi’s newest 20W wireless charger is based on Qi wireless charging technology. Therefore, this 20W charger can charge devices that are compatible with the same tech.

Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen suggesting the smartphone will launch soon

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen suggesting the smartphone will launch soon

Besides, Xiaomi recently added Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 as a new product to its crowdfunding platform. This product from Xiaomi is available for crowdfunding via Mi.com at Rs 2,299. The company will start shipping the product from December 3. The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available with a funding goal of 2,000 units. The 12W lamp comes with 400 Lumens output. You can control the lamp using the company’s Mi Home app, and choose from 16 million colors.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

As per the company, you can connect and control multiple lamps with the app. The new product also offers support for voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant. It works with Apple HomeKit as well. The Chinese brand claims that the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 can deliver 11 years of long battery life with an average use of 6 hours per day. By just touching the lamp, one will be able to change the color of light or mode with a short or long-press. You can also slide up or down to adjust the brightness and also turn the light on or off.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 5:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December
News
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December
Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence

News

Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence

ZTE Blade A7 Prime and Blade 10 Prime launched: Price, specifications

News

ZTE Blade A7 Prime and Blade 10 Prime launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Blue variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Blue variant launched

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December

Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence

ZTE Blade A7 Prime and Blade 10 Prime launched: Price, specifications

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know
Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence

News

Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Blue variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Blue variant launched
Havells Freshia range of air-purifiers with up to 9-stage filtration launched in India

News

Havells Freshia range of air-purifiers with up to 9-stage filtration launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन में हो सकती है 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाली डिस्प्ले

Amazon Deal of The Day: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 और OPPO A5 2020 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 26 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Apple ने दो करोड़ iPhone SE 2 बेचने का लक्ष्य रखा, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Amazon और Flipkart पर Nokia 8.1 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

डेटा लीक होने जैसी घटनाओं से बचाव कर सकती हैं कई ऐप

News

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020
News
Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020
Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December
Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence

News

Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence
ZTE Blade A7 Prime and Blade 10 Prime launched: Price, specifications

News

ZTE Blade A7 Prime and Blade 10 Prime launched: Price, specifications