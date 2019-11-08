Xiaomi launches 20W wireless fast charger: All you need to know

Xiaomi has unveiled a new 20W wireless fast charger in China. The Chinese company will initially offer the wireless charger at a discounted price of RMB 79 (approximately Rs 805). The new product from Xiaomi is originally priced at RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,008). One can buy it via the company’s crowdfunding website. The 20W charger will be available starting November 11.

The latest offering is placed below the 30W vertical air-cooled wireless charger with a built-in fan. The newly launched 20W wireless charger can charge phones in both landscape and vertical position. It offers a minimalist design with a circular base and an angled back, Gizmochina reports. Xiaomi will be selling this charger in only black color. Xiaomi’s newest 20W wireless charger is based on Qi wireless charging technology. Therefore, this 20W charger can charge devices that are compatible with the same tech.

Besides, Xiaomi recently added Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 as a new product to its crowdfunding platform. This product from Xiaomi is available for crowdfunding via Mi.com at Rs 2,299. The company will start shipping the product from December 3. The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available with a funding goal of 2,000 units. The 12W lamp comes with 400 Lumens output. You can control the lamp using the company’s Mi Home app, and choose from 16 million colors.

As per the company, you can connect and control multiple lamps with the app. The new product also offers support for voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant. It works with Apple HomeKit as well. The Chinese brand claims that the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 can deliver 11 years of long battery life with an average use of 6 hours per day. By just touching the lamp, one will be able to change the color of light or mode with a short or long-press. You can also slide up or down to adjust the brightness and also turn the light on or off.