Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor and 23.8-inch flat monitor: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi is further expanding its product portfolio beyond smartphones by launching a curved gaming monitor. It has also launched a 23.8-inch flat monitor for gamers.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 12:26 PM IST
Xiaomi is expanding its product portfolio beyond smartphones by entering into new segments. After TVs, laptops and IoT devices, the Chinese company is now entering the gaming monitor market. It has launched two gaming monitors in China including one with a huge 34-inch curved display. The second gaming monitor comes with a 23.8-inch flat display. Xiaomi has seen success in areas like TVs and IoT devices and the new device category is an attempt to turn into a full fledged consumer electronics brand.

Xiaomi Mi Surface 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: Price and Features

The Mi Surface Display 34-inch is the star device in this new gaming monitor lineup. As the name implies, it features a massive 34-inch large curved screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1500R curvature. The monitor also comes with AMD Freesync support and low Blu-Ray mode. Xiaomi says that the display supports 121 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor is being shipped with a bracket allowing users to make adjustments for lifting and rotating the screen.

The product page for Xiaomi Mi Surface Display notes that the display and the bracket are magnetically snapped together. The monitor also comes with a three-year warranty. The Chinese company was initially tipped to debut the monitor in November. While Xiaomi has not confirmed, it is reportedly using a display made by Samsung for this monitor. The 34-inch Mi Surface Display is available for RMB 2,499 (around Rs 24,990). However, those who prebook the monitor can get it for RMB 1,999 (around Rs 19,990) and it will go on sale starting October 21.

Xiaomi Mi Display 23.8-inch: Price and Features

Alongside the 34-inch curved gaming monitor, Xiaomi is also introducing a standard 23.8-inch monitor. It features a 23.8-inch flat display supporting Full HD resolution and wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The design of this monitor is standard with control buttons hidden at the right-side bottom panel bezel. It comes with a cylindrical bracket that can be used to adjust the angle of viewing but this particular model does not support vertical adjustment. Xiaomi seems to be going with a minimalist design language for this flat-screen display panel. It will also be available starting October 21 and is priced at RMB 699 (around Rs 6,990).

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 12:26 PM IST

