Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

The latest 60W fast charger from Xiaomi offers two USB interfaces and one Type-C interface. 

  Published: December 24, 2019 10:17 AM IST
Xiaomi has launched a new 60W fast charger in China. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers two USB interfaces and one Type-C interface. However, only the USB-C interface supports the output of 60W. One can also use it to charge Apple’s MacBook Air (13), which can be charged in just 90 minutes, as per the company.

Also, the USB-A ports come with 45W output each. It is compatible with most digital devices. The 60W Xiaomi charger comes with a price label of 149 Yuan, which is around Rs 1,510 in India. The Xiaomi 60W three-port fast charger is listed on Xiaomi’s Youpin website. This charger is basically a third-party device from Baseus.

It offers support for triple simultaneous outputs, meaning it can power phones and computers at the same time. The pin can also be folded at 90 degrees for easy carrying. It supports a bunch of charging protocols. The list of supported protocols includes Apple’s PD3.0, QC4.0, QC3.0, FCP, AFC, MTK and other popular fast charge protocols in the market.

The 60W fast charger from Xiaomi also features smart voltage detection. It can reportedly detect the voltage and current required by the device and matches the output to reduce current loss. The charger also supports built-in safety protection circuits, Gizchina reports. These include overvoltage, overcurrent, static electricity, temperature, and short circuit protection.

Separately, Xiaomi has also launched a combo of wireless keyboard and mouse. It is available for just RMB 99 (around Rs 1,005). This will go down as one of the cheapest deals on wireless keyboard and mouse combo in the market. The keyboard is a proper 104 key keyboard with a separate numeric keypad as well. It weighs 500 grams and has a dedicated row of function keys. The function keys also offer shortcuts to useful functions like volume control, media, mail, and others.

  Published Date: December 24, 2019 10:17 AM IST

