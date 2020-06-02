comscore Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050: Check details
News

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050: Check details

News

The latest PD charger from Xiaomi offers a single USB Type-C port and a foldable pin, which makes it portable.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 4:34 PM IST
Xiaomi-65W-fast-charger-

Photo: GizmoChina

Xiaomi has launched a new 65W PD fast charger in China. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers a single USB Type-C port and a foldable pin. This makes the device more portable. The charger can power up smartphones, notebooks, and more. The new charger is also much more compact than Xiaomi’s previous adapters. Also Read - Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020 amid Covid-19

The Xiaomi 65W PD charger comes with a price label of RMB 99, which is around Rs 1,050 in India. The device charging pin can also be folded at 90 degrees for easy carrying. It can even charge the MacBook Pro and Xiaomi’s own laptops that max out at 65W maximum charging. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale at 12PM; price starts from Rs 13,999

The 65W PD fast charger from Xiaomi also features smart voltage detection. It can reportedly detect the voltage and current required by the device and matches the output to reduce current loss. The charger also supports built-in safety protection circuits, GizmoChina reports. These include overvoltage, overcurrent, static electricity, low ripple, low electromagnetic interference, and short circuit protection. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C full specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Xiaomi 65W PD fast charger: Supported devices

The Xiaomi 65W universal charger will support a range of devices. This includes the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2016, 2018, 2020), MacBook Pro 13 (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020), the MacBook 12 (2017), and the MacBook Air 13 (2018, 2020). It will also support the Honor MagicBook 14, the Razer Blade Stealth 17, the Google Pixelbook, and the Samsung XE513C24. The company has also listed the support for Huawei MateBook E 12.0 and MateBook X Pro.

Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

Also Read

Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

For Lenovo devices, the Xiaomi charger will support the ThinkPad S3-490 14-inch, the Yoga C930, ThinkPad New S2 13.3-inch, and the ThinkPad X270. In Dell, the charger will support the XPS 13, XPS 15, XPS 13 2-in-1, and the Dell Latitude 5480. The Xiaomi 65W universal charger will also support the HP EliteBook Folio G1 12.5, the HP Spectre 13-af001, and the HP Spectre x360 13-w021 TU 13.3.

In terms of Xiaomi’s own Mi Notebook laptops, the 65W PD fast charger offers support to the Mi Notebook Air (12′ and 13-inch models) and Mi Notebook Pro 15.6-inch laptops.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 4:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity
Features
Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity
Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Features

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Features

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Features

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

News

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India: Check price, features, other offers

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds+ get new home screen widgets

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Tips on how to buy camera body

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

News

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life
Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

News

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050
Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Features

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity
Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020

News

Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर आया नजर, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

अमेरिका में जारी हिंसा के बीच Sony ने 4 जून को PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च इवेंट को किया रद्द

Samsung Galaxy A21s जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

BSNL ने अनलिमिटिड वॉयस कॉलिंग और डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ पेश किया 365 रुपये का प्लान

भारत में लॉन्च होंगे वीवो के ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India: Check price, features, other offers
News
LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India: Check price, features, other offers
Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

News

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life
Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

News

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050
OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

News

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds+ get new home screen widgets

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds+ get new home screen widgets