Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

Xiaomi has launched a new 65W PD fast charger in China. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers a single USB Type-C port and a foldable pin. This makes the device more portable. The charger can power up smartphones, notebooks, and more. The new charger is also much more compact than Xiaomi's previous adapters.

The Xiaomi 65W PD charger comes with a price label of RMB 99, which is around Rs 1,050 in India. The device charging pin can also be folded at 90 degrees for easy carrying. It can even charge the MacBook Pro and Xiaomi's own laptops that max out at 65W maximum charging.

The 65W PD fast charger from Xiaomi also features smart voltage detection. It can reportedly detect the voltage and current required by the device and matches the output to reduce current loss. The charger also supports built-in safety protection circuits, GizmoChina reports. These include overvoltage, overcurrent, static electricity, low ripple, low electromagnetic interference, and short circuit protection.

Xiaomi 65W PD fast charger: Supported devices

The Xiaomi 65W universal charger will support a range of devices. This includes the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2016, 2018, 2020), MacBook Pro 13 (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020), the MacBook 12 (2017), and the MacBook Air 13 (2018, 2020). It will also support the Honor MagicBook 14, the Razer Blade Stealth 17, the Google Pixelbook, and the Samsung XE513C24. The company has also listed the support for Huawei MateBook E 12.0 and MateBook X Pro.

For Lenovo devices, the Xiaomi charger will support the ThinkPad S3-490 14-inch, the Yoga C930, ThinkPad New S2 13.3-inch, and the ThinkPad X270. In Dell, the charger will support the XPS 13, XPS 15, XPS 13 2-in-1, and the Dell Latitude 5480. The Xiaomi 65W universal charger will also support the HP EliteBook Folio G1 12.5, the HP Spectre 13-af001, and the HP Spectre x360 13-w021 TU 13.3.

In terms of Xiaomi’s own Mi Notebook laptops, the 65W PD fast charger offers support to the Mi Notebook Air (12′ and 13-inch models) and Mi Notebook Pro 15.6-inch laptops.