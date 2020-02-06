comscore Xiaomi launches 65W universal charger for phones, notebooks | BGR India
Xiaomi launches 65W Type-C universal adapter that can power your phone and notebook

The Xiaomi charger is 27 percent smaller than its predecessor and comes with foldable pins for portability.

  • Updated: February 6, 2020 8:33 PM IST
Xiaomi 65W charger

Xiaomi recently announced its new fast charger that is capable of 65W charging. The device is a Type-C universal power adapter. The charger can power up smartphones, laptop notebooks and more. The new charger is also much more compact in size than Xiaomi’s previous adapters. This makes the device more portable.

The size is in fact 27 percent smaller than Xiaomi’s last adapter. The 65W adapter is a universal charger. It is capable of even charging the MacBook Pro and Xiaomi’s own Notebooks that max out at 65W maximum charging.

The new Xiaomi fast charger powers up Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro in about an hour and 50 minutes. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro which comes with a bigger 15.6-inch display meanwhile takes 2 hours and 25 minutes for a full charge. For smartphones like the iPhone 11 that support 18W charging, the adapter can provide 50 percent faster charging than a 5V/1A charger.

The new Xiaomi adapter features a high-precision resistant capacitor that can detect what device is being charged and provide power accordingly. This allows different devices to be charged at their respective maximum charging capacities without getting damaged. The Xiaomi 65W universal charger has a simple design and comes with foldable charging pins. Moreover, the outer covering of the charging adapter is also flame-resistant to avoid damage from high temperatures.

Xiaomi 65W charger: Supported devices

The Xiaomi 65W universal charger will support a range of devices. This includes the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2016, 2018), MacBook Pro 13 (2016, 2017, 2018), the MacBook 12 (2017) and the MacBook Air 13 (2018). It will also support the Honor MagicBook 14, the Razer Blade Stealth 17, the Google Pixelbook and the Samsung XE513C24. The Huawei MateBook E 12-inch and the MateBook X Pro will also be supported.

Coming to Lenovo, the Xiaomi charger will support the ThinkPad S3-490 14-inch, the Yoga C930, ThinkPad New S2 13.3 and the ThinkPad X270. In Dell, the charger will support the XPS 13, XPS 15, XPS 13 2-in-1 and the Dell Latitude 5480. The Xiaomi 65W universal charger will also support the HP EliteBook Folio G1 12.5, the HP Spectre 13-af001 and the HP Spectre x360 13-w021 TU 13.3.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 8:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 6, 2020 8:33 PM IST

