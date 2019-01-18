comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China
News

Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China

News

It includes a PM2.5 filter in the retail box, which is separately priced at RMB 39.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 5:33 PM IST
xiaomi-car-air-purifier-gizchina

Image via GizChina

Xiaomi has launched a compact air purifier in China. The product has been launched under Xiaomi’s ecological chain company, but it is reportedly been sold only in Xiaomi. The 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro has been priced at RMB 299 (approximately Rs 3,000) in the Chinese market. It includes a PM2.5 filter in the retail box, which is separately priced at RMB 39 (approximately Rs 400). The other formaldehyde filter will be made available at a price of RMB 59 (approximately Rs 600).

The 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro reportedly comes with a CADR value of up to 52m3/h, which can purify a conventional sedan car in just 3.3 minutes. With its built-in Cubic Optoelectronics photoelectric dust sensor, the purifier cleans PM2.5 dust particles faster in real time. Also, it can purify air’s invisible particles such as dust, smoke, and pollen to achieve double purification. The company says that it intelligently adjusts the air purifier working position for better performance. It has no carbon brush wear, and provides faster speed and longer life.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

As first reported by GizChina, the 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro boats of a compact body design inspired by Van Gogh’s masterpiece ‘Starry Night’. The device uses a USB power supply and comes with an aluminum alloy oxidized metal ring. It uses a more complex rear-tilt centrifugal fan to improve the impeller cut. It is worth mentioning that filter paper is one of the key factors for obtaining clean air, added report.

Xiaomi Yunmi 118-Litre Refrigerator launched, priced around Rs 7,500

Also Read

Xiaomi Yunmi 118-Litre Refrigerator launched, priced around Rs 7,500

The Car Air Purifier Pro in silent mode will hardly be noticed in the car by users, claims company. When the purifier is working in salient mode, the motor consumes only 1 watt of power. The air quality can be checked in real time using the 70-meter app. It also provides filter replacement reminder to users.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 5:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 'Assured Upgrade' program launched; discounts and cashback on OnePlus 6T
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Republic Day sale starts January 20: Top electronics deals
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 update rolling out

Sponsored

Most Popular

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China

Google working with Unity on 'Android Game SDK' to help flourish gaming on the platform

Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990

Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China

News

Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China
Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on smartphones, and more

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on smartphones, and more
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident

News

Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

डीटल के LED TV अब स्नैपडील पर भी हुए उपलब्ध

अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे Vivo के ये स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart Republic Day सेल 20 जनवरी से होगी शुरू: लैपटॉप से लेकर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

शाओमी रेडमी 6A और रेडमी 6 को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

शाओमी ने PUBG को टक्कर देने के लिए पेश किया सर्वाइवल गेम, ऐसे करेें डाउनलोड

News

Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China
News
Xiaomi launches 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China
Google working with Unity on 'Android Game SDK' to help flourish gaming on the platform

News

Google working with Unity on 'Android Game SDK' to help flourish gaming on the platform
Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990

News

Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990
Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price

News

Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price
Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion